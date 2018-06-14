Felix Hernandez, David Price return to ace form, but Red Sox hold off Mariners

This was about as close to 2012 as it gets for Felix Hernandez and David Price.
The dueling 32-year-olds were at their best in front of a packed crowd on Thursday at Safeco Field in the first meeting of the season between the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Both equipped with Cy Young awards, both pitching seven innings.
There was a succinct different between this night and 2012. Both were pitching for first-place teams in their respective American League division. For Hernandez, that was a few miles per hour on his fastball ago and for Price that was four teams ago.
But this night. Price was just a little better.
Price picked up the win with the Mariners falling just short in a 2-1 loss to the Red Sox in the first game of a four-game series, ending Seattle’s four-game win streak.
Yes, a rare one-run loss for the Mariners. They entered leading the majors in one-run wins (21).
That means the Red Sox (47-22) retain the most wins in the majors and the Mariners (44-24) dropped into a tie for the AL West lead with the Houston Astros, who beat the Oakland Athletics.
But what a game.
Hernandez went out with flair. He was over 100 pitches and still pitching in the seventh inning and the Red Sox had runners at first and second with one out for the best hitter in baseball so far this season, Mookie Betts.
Hernandez got Betts to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to escape, with Mariners manager Scott Servais wrapping his arm around his starting pitcher in the dugout afterward.
That was seven innings for Hernandez, allowing two runs with one walk and six strikeouts and eight hits against a Red Sox team that entered the day leading the majors in batting average.
It came off the heels of Hernandez’s worst start, allowing six runs (five earned) in three innings in a loss in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays, exiting after 53 pitches.
But that was a near-empty Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg. Hernandez is frequently at his best on the biggest stage, and pitching in front of 30,479 against the team with the most wins in the majors fit that bill.
Except Price was even better for the Red Sox, the lefty equipped with a 96-mph fastball. He allowed one run in seven innings and struck out seven batters.
Hernandez won a Cy Young in 2010 and was fourth in the Cy Young voting behind winner Price in 2012. And for a night they returned to form.
The first of the two runs Hernandez surrendered was close to not being.
Mitch Haniger appeared to be caught in between a line drive his way into right field from Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers in the second inning.
It could have been called an error when Haniger spiked some divots into the grass before the ball dropped out of his glove. But Devers was awarded a single and Boston took advantage. Devers stole second and then scored with two outs after Jackie Bradley Jr. laced an RBI double just over leaping first baseman Ryon Healy.
But thumbs up for Kyle Seager.
He was giving a double thumbs-up to the Mariners bench after stealing third base in the fifth inning. Yes, he stole third, the first time he’s done that since 2014 and his first stolen base this season.
Seager reached there when catcher Christian Vazquez threw down to second base, with Seager immediately breaking for third on the play. That set up Guillermo Heredia’s sacrifice fly, with Seager scoring to tie the game, 1-1.
Hernandez had been pitching so well. Then a mistake.
He left a 90-mph, 2-2 fastball in the middle of the plate to Xander Bogaerts, who crushed it just over the center-field wall for a solo home run and a 2-1 Red Sox lead in the sixth. Hernandez had struck Bogaerts out his first two at-bats.
A few takeaways:
Wheels Seager
A search on MLB’s Statcast leaderboard showed Kyle Seager ranked 352nd among major leaguers in sprint speed.
But thumbs up for him. Statcast must not know fast when it sees it.
Seager gave the Mariners’ dugout a waving double thumbs-up (something they’ve done all season for reasons that are met with “Gosh, I don’t know” whenever players are asked how it started) because he got his first stolen base since last August – and his first steal of third base since April of 2014.
Yes, he stole third.
More of a technicality, though. Guillermo Heredia showed bunt, but pulled back on a high pitch with Seager at second and Ryon Healy at first after back-to-back singles to start the fifth inning. Catcher Christian Vazquez fired down to second base and Seager immediately took off for third, reaching safely with a head-first slide.
Seager then scored on Heredia’s sacrifice fly into not-all-that-deep left field, tying the game at 1-1.
He showed his wheels one more time in the top of the eighth inning, racing into foul territory with an over-the-shoulder basket catch to get James Pazos out of a first-and-third, two-out jam.
Big stage, big King
Felix Hernandez had six strikeouts after five innings, but check out the way he did it:
He struck out Boston’s best hitters and flashed about all of his arsenal.
He got Mookie Betts on a curveball, J.D. Martinez on a changeup, Andrew Benintendi on a four-seam fastball, Eduardo Nunez on a changeup and Xander Bogaerts twice on a sinker.
Scott Servais said that was key for Hernandez – mix all of his pitches and locate his fastball.
Just one got away in the sixth. A four-seamer drifted over the middle of the plate and Bogaerts crushed it over the center-field wall for a go-ahead solo home run.
But Hernandez’s night ended after the seventh inning, when he got Betts to ground into an inning-ending double play. That’s his second start this season lasting at least seven innings and the fifth time in 15 starts he’s allowed two runs or fewer.
