No-quit Mariners did it again. Denard Span's heroics complete comeback over Red Sox

Denard Span approached the plate, pinch-hitting with two on and the Seattle Mariners trailing by one run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

This was a game the Mariners appeared to have so little business being in after a six-run second inning compounded by errors earlier.

But this team is different. No matter the circumstances, opponent or adversity they somehow continue to find ways to win games that the past 16 years of postseason-less Mariners mostly found ways to lose.

Span, acquired a month ago in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays, brought the 44,459 to their feet when he laced a double down the right-field line, scoring two runs and suddenly the Mariners had regained the lead they once had what felt like eons ago before – before James Paxton’s day had ended after just 2 1/3 innings because of lax defense.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Mariners rallied from a three-run deficit to make a statement 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Safeco Field. Another one-run victory for a team that is befuddling the majors with their proficiency in that realm.





The Mariners (45-25) won their 22nd one-run game of the season, the most in the majors, behind an opposite-field solo bomb from Mike Zunino in the seventh inning, a stellar, diving defensive play from Dee Gordon to save a run in the top half of the inning before Span’s heroics pinch-hitting in the eighth.

But a side note before moving on.

Mariners manager Scott Servais left the dugout after Paxton had thrown 39 pitches in the third inning to pull him for reliever Chasen Bradford.

“I said to the guys on the field that we can’t do anything about what happened to this point,” Servais said. “We can only worry about what goes on forward.”

Then Servais after the top of the fifth inning, with the Mariners still trailing 6-3 (still very much in the game):

“I said, ‘OK, let’s win the second half of the game,’” Servais said. “And (Zunino) said, ‘Skip, this isn’t football or basketball. We don’t play halfs.’

“I said, ‘Ok, let’s get the orange slices out then will you try hard?’ And they laughed and it became kind of the rallying cry in the dugout. That’s the mood and nature of our team. We take it loose and don’t take it too seriously. We know we’re always in the ball game.”

Edwin Diaz closed it out, stranding two runners on for his major-league leading 26th save to down the Red Sox (48-24), the team with the most wins in the majors.





Span was asked about his approach that clutch at-bat, in front of the second largest Safeco crowd of the season just behind Opening Day.

Dee Gordon answered for him.

“Approach is to win the game,” Gordon said with emphasis.

“What he said,” Span followed.

SHARE COPY LINK Mariners manager Scott Servais discusses the Mariners come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on June 15 after rallying from a 6-3 deficit.

“I don’t hear nothing,” he continued. “It’s tunnel vision. Everything is slow motion. As soon as they told me I was pinch-hitting I start visualizing coming up big in that situation for my team and just try to stay in that mindset in that moment and walk up to the plate and try to – it’s that calm-angry type feeling.”

And after he got to second base, with Andrew Romine (pinch running for Ryon Healy) scoring from second and Ben Gamel sliding in just before the tag from first base?

Span was pumping his arms to entice the raucous crowd.

“That when you unleash everything,” he laughed. “All the emotions I was trying to keep calm come out.”

Far from how this one started.

Two errors felt like five. Suddenly the Mariners went from a three-run lead to Paxton exiting after seven outs and a pitch count that soared to 39 pitches in that third inning alone. He was credited for recording one out when really if the Mariners had played clean defense he could have been out of it after five batters and no runs.

Instead the Mariners faced 11 batters combined between Paxton and Chasen Bradford, allowed six runs, committed two scored errors, though it was originally three, and Paxton had the third-shortest start of his career.

“Bottom of the barrel, worst inning we’ve had all year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It’s probably the worst defensive game we’ve probably played this year, early in the game.”

Here’s the gist of what happened:

Mookie Betts reached when Jean Segura bounced his throw into first base and Ryon Healy was unable to pick it. It was officially scored as a single for Betts and error on Segura’s throw, his second error of the game.

Brock Holt followed with a run-scoring single and J.D. Martinez hit a hard fly ball to right field after.

Mitch Haniger should have caught it, but he took a step in and then gave chase before it hit off the top of his glove. It was originally scored an error on him but later changed to a single to load the bases.

But the Mariners seemed like they’d escape having allowed just the one run. But a ground ball toward third base got past Kyle Seager’s glove and scored two more. Seager was charged with an error, though it looked like he could have turned a double play.

So Xander Bogaerts followed with the backbreaker – a three-run home run to make it 6-3 Red Sox.

If the error stood on Haniger, Paxton would have been credited with just one earned run allowed. After the change it turned to five earned runs.

He hadn’t been charged for this many runs in this few of innings since the Texas Rangers scored seven runs in 2 2/3 innings in an April, 2015, start.

Of note: the Mariners came back to win that one, 11-10.

“That was nuts,” Paxton said.

“It just shows how tough our team is. We can have a bad inning and bounce back against a really good ball club over there. This team has a lot of heart and we go out there and fight for each other.”

Seattle Mariners' Denard Span follows through after he hit a go-ahead two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Seattle. The Mariners won 7-6. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Fast start

Take Friday’s game back a couple of innings. The Mariners were cruising.

They led 3-0, Paxton had retired six consecutive batters and Segura tattooed an 0-1 fastball over the left-field wall 420 feet for a solo home run.

Seager laced a double to the right-field wall to lead off the second and later scored on Ben Gamel’s fielder’s choice.

It seemed like the Mariners would be the ones catching the breaks. Seager scored after breaking for the plate on Gamel’s comebacker and Mike Zunino later drove in Gamel from second base when his line drive ricocheted off of third base – when it looked like Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers might get there.

So, yeah, 3-0 Mariners with their ace on the mound. Paxton had allowed one earned run combined in his previous three starts against the Red Sox in his career (two eight-inning outings and a seven-inning one).

But baseball doesn’t typically care about those sorts of things.

What ha-happened?

The Mariners were charged with three errors before the end of the top of the third inning. It was four for a little while before a ball that grazed off of Mitch Haniger’s glove after a poor read was later changed to a single for J.D. Martinez.

But just how much the game turned?

It showed when Dee Gordon dived full extension on Xander Bogaerts’ ground ball up the middle in the top of the seventh inning. It might have scored a run if it got past Gordon, but the former Gold Glover snared it and tossed to second for the final out of the inning.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill