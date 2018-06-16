Mariners' Denard Span channeled 'calm-angry' in new guy's clutch double to beat Boston

Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
