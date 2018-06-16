Former Steilacoom linebacker found dead near scene of car crash in Oregon

A former Steilacoom High School football standout was found dead near the scene of a car crash early Friday morning in Oregon, according to Eugene police.
Fotu T. Leiato II, who was a junior at the University of Oregon and played three seasons for the Ducks, was identified by police late Friday as the 21-year-old man killed in the crash.
His body was discovered near Autzen Stadium by a woman walking in the area at about 7 a.m. on a gravel path, several hours after the crash, according to The Register-Guard.
Police initially responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a rollover crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Kinsrow Avenue in Eugene.
The driver, who is believed to be 22-year-old Pedro Chavarin Jr., told police he was not carrying any passengers. He was transported to a local hospital and cited for DUI.
The discovery of Leiato's body was later connected to the crash. He was identified as a passenger in the car.
Leiato was one of the most sought-after recruits in Washington his senior season at Steilacoom, after entering the school year with no Division I offers.
His Hudl film became wildly popular, eventually earning him offers from four schools in two Power Five conferences.
Leiato became the first player in school history to sign with a Pac-12 program in 2015, surrounded by more than 70 people at his ceremony.
He finished his senior season with 91 tackles (64 solo, 11 for losses) and 4 1/2 sacks on his way to 2A SPSL defensive MVP honors.
He added another 85 carries for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns, compiled 225 yards and a touchdown on eight kickoff returns, and 97 yards and a touchdown on two punt returns.
Leiato was a TNT All-Area pick his senior season, and a member of the 2015 class of Northwest Nuggets.
At Oregon, he appeared 38 games in three seasons, getting his first start against Southern Utah last September as a junior. He logged a career-high five tackles in that game.
Leiato was dismissed from the team in May after he was arrested twice in a four-month period for theft, trespassing, mischief and failing to appear in court.
