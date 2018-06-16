Oregon safety Fotu T. Leiato II (19) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz.
Sports

Former Steilacoom linebacker found dead near scene of car crash in Oregon

By Lauren Smith

June 16, 2018 07:51 AM

A former Steilacoom High School football standout was found dead near the scene of a car crash early Friday morning in Oregon, according to Eugene police.

Fotu T. Leiato II, who was a junior at the University of Oregon and played three seasons for the Ducks, was identified by police late Friday as the 21-year-old man killed in the crash.

His body was discovered near Autzen Stadium by a woman walking in the area at about 7 a.m. on a gravel path, several hours after the crash, according to The Register-Guard.

Police initially responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a rollover crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Kinsrow Avenue in Eugene.

The driver, who is believed to be 22-year-old Pedro Chavarin Jr., told police he was not carrying any passengers. He was transported to a local hospital and cited for DUI.

The discovery of Leiato's body was later connected to the crash. He was identified as a passenger in the car.

Leiato was one of the most sought-after recruits in Washington his senior season at Steilacoom, after entering the school year with no Division I offers.

His Hudl film became wildly popular, eventually earning him offers from four schools in two Power Five conferences.

Leiato became the first player in school history to sign with a Pac-12 program in 2015, surrounded by more than 70 people at his ceremony.

He finished his senior season with 91 tackles (64 solo, 11 for losses) and 4 1/2 sacks on his way to 2A SPSL defensive MVP honors.

He added another 85 carries for 666 yards and 12 touchdowns, compiled 225 yards and a touchdown on eight kickoff returns, and 97 yards and a touchdown on two punt returns.

Leiato was a TNT All-Area pick his senior season, and a member of the 2015 class of Northwest Nuggets.

At Oregon, he appeared 38 games in three seasons, getting his first start against Southern Utah last September as a junior. He logged a career-high five tackles in that game.

Leiato was dismissed from the team in May after he was arrested twice in a four-month period for theft, trespassing, mischief and failing to appear in court.

