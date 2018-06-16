Mariners introduce first-round draft pick, RHP Logan Gilbert, in Seattle
Right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, the Seattle Mariners' No. 14 overall selection in the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, officially signed with the team on Saturday and was introduced alongside Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span, added last month in a trade from the Rays, lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Highlight courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners outfielder Denard Span has played on four playoff teams in his 11 seasons in the major leagues before joining Seattle in a trade from the Rays in May. He said this is the deepest lineup he's been part of.
Manager Scott Servais discussed Mariners' 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 14, and had praise for Felix Hernandez: "When he pitches like that and that kind of energy the rest of our team feeds off it and everybody in the ballpark."
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit another home run, his fourth this series, to help lift Seattle over the Los Angeles Angels for a series sweep. But he also advocated for Mitch Haniger to be an All-Star. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 to finish the sweep. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.