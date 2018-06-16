Chris Herrmann's stint with the Mariners lasted four at-bats. He's back in Tacoma, looking to return to Seattle

After 40 games in Tacoma to start the season, Chris Herrmann earned a promotion back to the big leagues on May 27.
His Seattle Mariners career lasted just one start and four at-bats, thanks to a strained oblique muscle.
Now, after recovering from injury, Herrmann is in the final stages of his recovery, back in Triple-A with the Rainiers.
Coming back Wednesday, he has alternated his starts between designated hitter and catcher, building up innings behind the plate while getting as many swings as possible. He started his rehab run at DH, before catching six innings in Thursday’s loss to Omaha. Friday was at DH on Friday and he was scheduled to catch seven innings Saturday.
So far, so good.
“Everything feels good, so I just hope it stays that way, just getting back into the flow of things again,” Herrmann said at Cheney Stadium before the Saturday’s game.
Herrmann said the plan is to DH again tomorrow. And then?
“I think that might be it, if all goes well,” he said.
And while the ultimate goal lies not in Tacoma but up north in Seattle, Herrmann is taking advantage of being back with his old teammates.
“It’s never fun being hurt, but I’m here, back in Tacoma,” Herrmann said. “I know all the guys here, it’s a fun team to be a part of. It just makes it that much better to be here instead of somewhere else.”
Herrmann entered Saturday 0-for-7 with two walks and two runs scored in his return to Tacoma. For the season, he has compiled a triple-slash line of .284/.352/.493 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 148 at-bats.
Moves made
Tacoma filled its two free roster spaces Friday with a pair of arms. In the morning, the Mariners outrighted Mike Morin to the Rainiers after putting him on waivers earlier in the week. Morin made 20 appearances for Tacoma before being called up and seeing action twice with Seattle.
Later in the afternoon, the Leon Braves of the Mexican League announced that starter Bryan Evans would be going to Tacoma. Evans made start for the Rainiers last year and six with Double-A Arkansas. He had a 3-3 record in Leon this year, with 47 strikeouts in 56 innings.
Evans is scheduled to start Sunday for Tacoma. The Rainiers host Iowa at 1:35 p.m. at Cheney Stadium.
