Mariners celebrate Father's Day, but balancing big leagues with fatherhood: 'It really is hard'

Jeremy Hernandez strutted through the Seattle Mariners’ clubhouse, a spitting image of his father, Felix, and dressed in full Mariners uniform, with “Hernandez’ written across the back of his jersey.
Another Mariners pitcher, Wade LeBlanc, had a towering trophy sitting in his stall, given to him by his wife and two boys, Jackson and Eli. Engraved at the bottom were the words “Happy Father’s Day to our MVP. We love you.”
Sure, on top of the trophy was a right-handed batter instead of a left-handed pitcher, but it’s the sentiment that counts.
And Nelson Cruz’s bats have the name of his young daughter, Giada, engraved on the end barrel.
Those are the cool moments, like outfielder Denard Span getting to play with his 10-month son, D.J., before the Mariners' game on Father's Day Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.
But fatherhood is difficult enough without the everyday, and almost all-day grind of being a major league baseball player. Kyle Seager was a late scratch from the Mariners’ game on Wednesday, a series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, to take care of his pregnant wife, but he was back the next day.
The big paychecks certainly add relief, but the time away from family, including 81 games on the road in a given season, isn’t any less of a challenge.
“It’s not normal,” said Mariners manager Scott Servais, who has been in major league baseball since 1991, when he was first called to the big leagues as a catcher for the Houston Astros. He has three kids.
“Your kids don’t get raised in a normal environment, that’s for sure. I think, to speak to my own situation, it really depends a lot on mom and her being able to raise them and keep a stable foundation. We took the approach of home base. You have to create home base somewhere, so we weren’t floating around city to city based on getting traded or where you are at in your career.
“You have to stabilize it as best as you can because it’s hard. It really is hard.”
Servais has missed two Mariners game so far this season, and that was a doubleheader in Detroit against the Tigers because his oldest daughter, Jackie, was graduating with her master’s degree from Ole Miss School of Journalism and New Media.
She texted Servais to wish him a happy Father’s Day earlier Sunday. He also checked in with his father.
“He let me know he’s having a heart attack watching our games every night,” Servais said. “They’re all so close and he has to stay up too late at night in the central time zone to watch. But he’s having a great time.
“ ‘That Dee Gordon, you got to make sure he keeps eating. He’s awful skinny.’ I know, Dad. I know. ‘It’s going to be hot on the east coast …’ I know, Dad. I got it.”
Injury updates
Right-hander Nick Vincent progressed well through his Saturday bullpen session, recovering from a strained groin, and he’ll begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Servais said.
Servais said they’ll have Vincent throw on Monday and likely Wednesday with Double-A Arkansas before they hope he can be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the Mariners in Boston later this week.
Catcher Chris Herrmann (oblique) began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. He went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and will DH again Sunday before likely joining the Mariners for their three-game series in New York beginning Tuesday, Servais said.
And then there’s right-hander Juan Nicasio (knee effusion), who threw against live batting practice on Saturday.
“Everything turned out clean there,” Servais said. “He should be activated (Tuesday) and he will travel with us.”
That will require three corresponding moves for the Mariners to clear space on the 25-man roster. They had recalled right-handers Rob Whalen and Nick Rumbelow from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
On tap
The Mariners embark on an 11-day, 10-game, three-city road trip beginning Tuesday against the Yankees for the first of three games before facing the Red Sox for three games and the Baltimore Orioles for four.
Marco Gonzales (7-3, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to start the Mariners’ first game of the road trip, a 4:05 p.m. Tuesday game at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees had yet to announce their projected starter.
