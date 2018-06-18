Here are the dates for 12 practices Seahawks are opening to fans during training camp

Fans will be able to watch 12 Seahawks practices and get autographs from quarterback Russell Wilson and his teammates during training camp that begins July 26. The team on Monday announced the practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center that will be open to the public, after fans register online. Peter HaleyStaff photographer
Fans must register online beginning Thursday for the limited number of spots to watch each practice and get autographs from players afterward. The public then must park off site the morning of the practice and then take a buses the Seahawks will provide to shuttle fans to the workouts and back their cars following practice and the autograph time.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and now-injured safety Kam Chancellor sign autographs for fans following practice on the opening day of 2016's training camp at the team's Virginia Mason Athletic Complex in Renton.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Here is the information the Seahawks disseminated Monday about the open practices during training camp:
Registration Information for Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway
RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks will open 13 training camp practices to fans at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) beginning July 26 and concluding August 16, the team announced today. Twelve practices will be open to the general public and one practice will be exclusive to Season Ticket Holders.
Fans interested in attending Seahawks Training Camp, presented by Safeway, must register through the team's website, Seahawks.com, beginning on Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Registration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice. Last year, all practices sold out with more than 32,000 fans registering for training camp.
A limited number of spots will be made available to Season Ticket Holders and Blue Pride Members through an online exclusive pre-registration window. An email invitation will be sent out for online registration beginning tomorrow, June 19, for Season Ticket Holders, and Wednesday, June 20, for Blue Pride Members.
Training Camp will close out with a special Season Ticket Holder day on August 16. This will be only open for Season Ticket Holders to register on a first-come, first-served basis.
A $9 transportation fee will be charged per person, as fans will be required to park at an off-site location and be shuttled to VMAC before and after each practice. Only fans arriving at VMAC via the designated shuttle will be allowed into practice. The VMAC parking lot will be completely closed to the public.
The Seahawks have partnered with The Landing Shopping Center in Renton to serve as the Seahawks Training Camp Parking and Transportation Center. Guests will receive transportation and training camp passes upon check-in at the Seahawks Training Camp Guest Services Center, located at 829 N 10th St, Renton, WA 98057. Fans are encouraged to carpool.
As a reminder, in an effort to enhance fan safety and to expedite entry, the Seattle Seahawks will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy at Seahawks Training Camp. To review the policy and the style and size bags and items that are permitted, please visit Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp.
For more information and to view training camp policies and procedures, including items permitted at Seahawks Training Camp, visit Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp.
