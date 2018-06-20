With just one rung left, Rainiers center fielder climbs the ladder

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeve; Ian Miller wears his past under it, with small art gallery of tattoos across the arms and body of the Tacoma Rainiers’ outfielder.
On his right forearm strides the upright Scottish lion for his heritage. Above it, scenes of nature, leaves, and birds, representing his family. Going down his left arm are religious figures and other symbols of faith.
“They all mean something to me,” Miller said. “I think it’s cool to put them on myself.”
On his left wrist sits a smaller, simpler tattoo in black: XIV, the Roman numerals for 14. It's the round of the 2013 draft the Seattle Mariners took a chance on a former walk-on from Wagner College in New York.
Now, after six years in the minors, Miller has positioned himself for another tattoo, the one he'll get to commemorate making the major leagues. In his first full season in Triple-A, the center fielder leads the Rainiers in runs (37), hits (62) and stolen bases (18) while batting .288.
“He’s playing good defense, he’s getting on base, he’s stealing bases,” hitting coach David Berg said. “He’s doing what he’s supposed to do, playing the short game, running, stealing and bunting.”
Miller had a breakout start to the season in Double-A in 2017, hitting .326 in 83 games with 18 doubles, 29 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 83 games. That earned him a promotion to Triple-A on July 22. In his first exposure to the level just below the majors, Miller's average slipped to .268 in 168 at-bats.
That struggle refocused Miller to do what got him promoted in the first place.
“Going through a little rough patch, going through a bit of failure opened my eyes. I got outside of my approach,” Miller said. “This year, I’ve stuck to the same approach and do what got me here: Put the ball on the ground and run.”
A good deal of that comfort and confidence came before the regular season started. After four years of reporting to minor league camp in the spring, Miller got his first invitation to train with the Mariners.
“It was overwhelming at first,” Miller said. “It was unbelievable, just like ‘Holy crap, I can’t believe I’m in big league camp.’ Ichiro’s in the locker room, Robinson Cano, Felix (Hernandez), and all those guys.”
It didn’t take long for a couple of veterans to help the young new face settle in.
“Just getting to know Dee Gordon a bit, and I knew Nelson Cruz from the past few years, they kind of took me under their wing, and made me feel like I was part of the team,” Miller said.
“That was probably after the first or second day that they treated me like a teammate, like a family member. After that, I settled in, I got comfortable with the coaching staff — they’re awesome. The hardest part was just trying to act like I belonged, and they made it really easy.”
Coming out of Peoria with confidence, Miller returned to Tacoma and started off with a bang, hitting .324 with 12 RBIs and his first (and so far, only) Triple-A home run in April. For Miller, most of the success has come from fixing the mental approach at the plate that plagued him last season.
“I have a plan, I have what I’m looking for,” Miller said. “I’m sitting on something quick, whether it’s a fastball, two-seam fastball, cutter, any of that stuff, that’s what I’m set up to hit… I’m looking one zone, I’m looking one pitch.”
And with speed like Miller’s, the name of the game is contact, not power. Baseball is increasingly filled with hitters swinging for the fences, but Miller is more likely to beat out a grounder into the hole at shortstop and steal second than he is to smack a double off the wall in center field.
That's why his on-base percentage (.368) is higher than his slugging percentage (.340).
“That’s his game, and he’s been good,” Berg said.
He’s been good enough to enter the discussion for the upcoming Triple-A All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio. Miller made the Double-A Texas League All-Star Game last season with Arkansas, and will find out Thursday whether he’ll make his second straight minor league all-star game.
"It would mean something to me," Miller said. "It would mean something for my family. It would be cool."
And after that? Only time will tell. But if Miller does get his first career call-up — this year or later on down the road — he’ll probably be looking for a spot for his next tattoo.
After all, it would only be fitting.
