Mariners manager campaigns for Ichiro to compete in Home Run Derby

Ichi for D.C?
The Seattle Mariners manager proclaimed that slogan Wednesday morning in an appearance on MLB Network Radio.
“We started a campaign the other day, maybe you guys can help me with this,” Scott Servais said on the show. “I know a lot of today’s players don’t want to be in the home run hitting contest. I think that Ichiro would be a great addition to the home run hitting contest at the All-Star Game.
“Write-in vote – Ichi for D.C. Let’s run with it.”
He was later met by some skeptical media members.
“I think it would be fantastic,” Servais said. “I can’t believe you’re not on board. My supporters are supposed to be in this room.”
Surely Ichiro would be the first special assistant to the chairman to ever compete in a Home Run Derby. Though it’s certainly not the first time he’s been broached about competing in the derby.
Had Servais talked to Ichiro about this idea?
“No … I’m going to sit down with him today,” Servais laughed. “And this is good because he’s been giving me a hard time, so I’m really glad to throw this back in his lap.”
It’s certainly not uncommon to see Ichiro bust BP bombs. His 2018 Mariners season is over, but he’s been adamant he’ll be playing again in 2019 or some point. His duties lately have included throwing BP and regularly taking BP, as well.
“He’s practicing for it every day,” Servais said. “He’s in prime form.”
Just a Mariners “front office” employee hitting bombs and then boasting about his muscles during pre-game batting practice. pic.twitter.com/BYYh1avmy1— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) May 18, 2018
Ichiro apparently later walked into the room with Servais speaking to reporters and said, “You got me.”
“I thought our skipper doesn’t like to tell jokes, but I guess he does,” Ichiro said through interpreter Allen Turner. “That’s the funniest thing he’s said the first half of the year.”
Ichiro, though, said those events are for the players, and the 44-year-old is not an active player since moving into his new role in early May. He knows Servais and the staff are just joking.
He did, though, reveal that he was set to compete in the derby in 2008.
“One time I was set to be in it,” he said. “It was when they had it here in New York. But I injured my finger right before so I couldn’t participate in it. But I was set to be in it.”
Ichiro was also asked, if he were to compete – who would pitch to him?
“Mark Buehrle,” he said.
I’d like his chances to win...one of the more impressive BPs to watch! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/5w9jhK0wBx— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) June 20, 2018
Ichiro is hitting .409 (27-for-66) with one home run in his career against the since-retired left-handed pitcher.
“If somebody like me entered, it would just kind of harm the game,” he said. “I’m not a player. The long great history MLB has, I don’t think it would be good for it. It’s fun and I’m happy it’s come up. It’s fun to have conversations like that.
“I take my practices very seriously. I’m eating two hamburgers for lunch but now that this home run derby thing came up, I’ll have to up it to three cheeseburgers for lunch so I can get some more power.”
Not the Mariners’ only idea for the Home Run Derby, apparently.
“The guys always throw different ideas. One thing that got thrown out is have the little guys in the game hit home runs against the big guys,” Servais said. “(Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton on one team and (Jose) Altuve and a few other guys on another team. I think it would be great. Kind of spice things up. I’d be in.”
Outfield roulette
Mitch Haniger started in center field for the fifth time this season after three starts there all of last year.
The Mariners turn to Haniger when they’re giving Guillermo Heredia a day off. And this seemed needed. Heredia since the beginning of June has been hitting .122 (6-for-49) and his season batting average has dropped from .302 on May 28 to .238.
“G has struggled a little lately,” Servais acknowledged. “Just hasn’t been consistent with the at-bats and what he’s done there.”
But even without his bat, Heredia has been their best defensive outfielder.
“Hopefully G can get going with the bat,” Servais said. “He’s been so good defensively. If the game is tied or we have a lead he’ll be in the game for sure defensively. But thought I’d mix it up a little bit.”
Denard Span has played plenty of center field in the past, but he’s focused solely on playing left field this season between the Tampa Bay Rays and now the Mariners.
On tap
What a matchup. The Mariners will go with left-hander James Paxton (6-1, 3.44 ERA) on the mound, with the Yankees going with left-hander Luis Severino (10-2, 2.09 ERA), two starters who might both be in the American League All-Star team next month.
The game starts at 10:05 a.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium. It will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
Twitter: @TJCotterill
Comments