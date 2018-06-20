Walkoff Bronx blast: Giancarlo Stanton ruined Mariners' once five-run lead

No lead is safe in the Bronx.
Not against these New York Yankees, who entered the day leading the majors in home runs and on pace to shatter the 1997 Seattle Mariners single-season home run record.
The Mariners had a five-run lead after the top of the fifth inning, appearing to silence all those who watched Tuesday’s game and wondered how the Mariners can fare against the elite clubs of the American League.
Then Gary Sanchez’s two-run home run in the eighth to tie the game.
Then Giancarlo Stanton.
The reigning National League MVP absolutely crushed Ryan Cook’s middle-of-the-plate slider for a walkoff for a 453-foot home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Mariners’ were handed a 7-5 loss on Wednesday.
“We made mistakes,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “And you can’t do that against this team, in this ball park.”
That’s three consecutive losses for the Mariners (46-28). That hasn’t happened since losing three in a row against the Houston Astros from April 17-19.
And this marks the fourth series they’ve lost in the first three months – against the Astros, Angels, Tigers and now Yankees.
“One of those games – we’ve walked off quite a few teams this year,” Servais said. “That’s the first time we’ve been walked off. It’s going to happen. We got a good thing going here. We’ll bounce back tomorrow and we got (James) Paxton on the hill. I like our chances.”
Cook got the first two batters out in the ninth before Didi Gregorius singled. Stanton faced 0-2 and Cook probably wanted that slider to be way off of the plate.
Instead, Stanton hit his 18th homer of the season, hitting it out with 117.9-mph exit velocity – a line drive that had a launch angle of just 17 degrees.
The only home run hit harder this season was also from Stanton (119.3 mph).
To think the Mariners had a 5-0 lead in this game after the top of the fifth inning.
But the Yankees cut that to 5-2 after the bottom of the frame. Then 5-3 by the end of the seventh.
Then the eighth.
The Mariners kept Alex Colome in after he struck Stanton out to end the seventh inning, but then he walked Gleyber Torres to lead off the following inning.
The next batter: tie game.
Gary Sanchez rocked Colome’s 91-mph cutter that was way too high in the strike zone for a two-run home run, 439 feet over the wall past left-center.
Sanchez is one of five Yankees hitters with at least 14 home runs this year – alongside Aaron Judge (18), Stanton (18), Didi Gregorius (14) and Gleyber Torres (14). The Mariners have two of those players — Nelson Cruz (18 HRs) and Mitch Haniger (16).
The Mariners had Jean Segura, Haniger and Cruz due in the top of the ninth, facing Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. They went down 1-2-3, each seeing triple-digit fastballs, including 104-mph to Cruz — though maybe more impressive is that Cruz got contact on it, grounding out to second.
Let’s restart.
Kyle Seager had walked 15 times in 304 plate appearances entering the game. On a team that draws few walks, he’s among the culprits.
But for the second consecutive at-bat, he walked.
Then the not-so-fleet-footed third baseman ran. Hard. He scored from first base in the fourth inning on a single by Denard Span because he ran from first-to-third on the play, but then Span was caught between first and second, so Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres threw to first – wide.
That allowed Seager to book into home plate to give the Mariners their first run.
They got another two runs two outs later on Dee Gordon’s single to center field on a two-strike splitter, scoring Ryon Healy and Ben Gamel, who doubled earlier.
Then – Nelson Cruz’s turn to flash the speed.
He singled and then reached third on Seager’s ensuing double. Span followed with a short fly to center field, but apparently not short enough.
Cruz charged for the plate and the 230-pound 37-year-old dived head-first safely thanks to a wide throw for another Mariner run.
Healy followed with a two-out RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
Hernandez spun around. His face said it all as the ball just got past Jean Segura charging toward the middle of the field.
That was in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aaron Judge drove in two runs on the play, with Aaron Hicks scoring from first base because he was running on the 3-2, two-out pitch. But he would have stopped at third had Denard Span fielded the ball cleanly in left field. He was given an error, so the Mariners’ lead was cut to 5-2.
That ended Hernandez’s day, his final line: five innings, six hits allowed, two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.
And he had to watch the rest.
A few takeaways:
Gamel surge
Ben Gamel was batting .171 on May 15.
He hit a double down the right-field line in the fourth inning to set up Dee Gordon’s two-run single. He’s hit in each of the past 14 games he’s started.
And since May 16, Gamel entered Wednesday hitting .394 (28-for-71) his previous 25 games. He entered the day having raised his batting average from .107 on April 28 to .295, and doing so hitting the ball to all fields.
He was playing in right field on Wednesday, starting alongside Mitch Haniger in center field and Denard Span in left field.
Fine Felix
Felix Hernandez built off of his strong start last week against the Boston Red Sox, when he allowed two runs in seven innings.
He lasted only five innings in this one, but held off a powerful Yankees lineup, limiting them to two runs (one earned) after that Aaron Judge single in the bottom of the fifth.
Key to his success? First-pitch strikes.
Hernandez pitched four scoreless innings having thrown first-pitch strikes to 13 of the 15 batters he faced. In that two-run fifth inning, Hernandez threw first-pitch strikes to one of the six batters he faced, with his pitch count climbing to 95 pitches by the time it was over.
But this was progress. It’s the third time in his past four starts he’s allowed two runs or fewer – though he was roughed up for five runs in three innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on June 3.
Hernandez’s six strikeouts in this game moved him past Luis Tiant for 42nd-most on baseball’s career strikeouts list. Next on the list? Jamie Moyer (2,441 strikeouts).
