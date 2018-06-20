A young baseball fan in the last row of the upper deck at PNC Park waits out a downpour during a delay of the start of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
A young baseball fan in the last row of the upper deck at PNC Park waits out a downpour during a delay of the start of a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo
Sports

Pirates and Brewers rained out

The Associated Press

June 20, 2018 06:19 PM

PITTSBURGH

The finale of a three-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed by heavy downpours at PNC Park. A makeup date was to be determined.

Officials delayed the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start Wednesday as showers loomed. Groundskeepers took the tarp off around 8 p.m., but quickly put it back in place after another rain band moved in. The game was officially called after a delay of 2 hours and 1 minute.

This is the second time this season the Pirates have been forced to postpone a home game due to inclement weather. The Brewers are scheduled to visit PNC Park twice more this season. The teams do have a common day off on Thursday, Sept. 20 right before the Brewers begin a three-game set in Pittsburgh.

Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel did his best to have a little bit of fun in the monsoon. He did a series of belly flops on the tarp shortly after the game was officially postponed.

