Mariners without Jean Segura because of bizarre injury; Romine brothers both start; Vincent nears return

Straight out of the playbook of the strange.
No Jean Segura in Thursday’s series finale in New York against the Yankees, and maybe not for a few more days because of an infection in his forearm.
“I don’t know if it was a scratch, bug bite, pimple – whatever you want to call it, but it’s infected and it’s actually pretty swollen,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters Thursday morning.
The arm apparently started bothering Segura most in Wednesday’s game, a 7-5 Mariners loss. Segura went 1-for-4.
Servais said he noticed a rash forming around Segura’s right forearm.
“All the sweat and dirt that gets on these guys, it got infected,” Servais said. “The trainers were concerned and we got to get antibiotics and hopefully get that out of there.”
That’s a big blow for the Mariners for any length of time they’re without Segura. He entered the day fifth in the major leagues in batting behind Mike Trout (Angels), Scooter Gennett (Reds), Mookie Betts (Red Sox) and Jose Altuve (Astros).
Segura is batting .334 with six home runs, 44 RBI and 99 hits. He was fifth on the most recent All-Star voting.
Brother vs. Brother
So with Segura out, that left a spot open at shortstop for Andrew Romine.
The Yankees catcher on Thursday: Austin Romine.
This is the brothers’ first time starting against each other in their major league careers. Their dad, Kevin Romine, played from 1985-91 for the Boston Red Sox.
Kevin was a third-round draft pick by the then-California Angels in 1980. The Mariners’ Andrew was drafted in the fifth round in 2007 by the Angels and Austin was a second-round pick by the Yankees in 2007.
You can only imagine what Andrew's first at-bat might be like, with his younger brother heckling him from the crouched catcher’s position behind him.
The Romines show us brotherly love. pic.twitter.com/JgYgdB7bKl— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 21, 2018
“It’s really exciting to see him out there on the field,” Andrew told 710-AM radio before the game. “I kind of feel like I’m a part of him going through that with him.”
Austin was to make his major league debut for the Yankees in 2011 and New York was playing Andrew's Angels at the time. But Austin recalled the story of now having his phone turned on.
So then-Yankees manager Joe Girardi chased down Andrew from the other dugout, asked if he knew where his brother was, and eventually they got Austin to the ballpark.
The Mariners have employed a few of these baseball family members. Bret Boone’s brother is the current Yankees manager, Aaron Boone. Their father, Bob Boone, was a four-time All-Star, and their grandfather, Ray Boone, was a two-time All-Star.
“We just thought that was life,” Andrew said of growing up in a baseball household. “We thought everybody got to play baseball all day long. We didn’t even realize we were very privileged and lucky to have that in our lives. I think we took full advantage of it We liked playing every single day, working out and doing stuff. My dad and mom were very good at keeping us level-headed and keeping us working.”
#Mariners-Yankees lineups. 10:05 a.m. game today. Andrew Romine vs. Austin Romine. Brother vs. Brother. Their dad was also a major-league player. https://t.co/eT6HAdwv33 pic.twitter.com/LCiK5q1BQ3— TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) June 21, 2018
Vincent’s rehab
Right-hander Nick Vincent (groin strain) was supposed to pitch his second rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday, but their game was rained out.
Instead, he threw against live batting practice in a covered cage. Servais said they still believe he’s ready to rejoin the team likely Friday to begin their three-game series in Boston against the Red Sox.
“He was able to throw under cover and get his pitches in,” Servais said. “We’re still on the program of having him join us over in Boston.”
Vincent threw one inning on Monday with Double-A Arkansas, allowing one hit and no runs on 14 pitches (11 for strikes).
On tap
The Mariners begin their three-game series in Boston, with left-hander Wade LeBlanc (3-0, 2.63 ERA) getting a rematch against Red Sox right-handed knuckleballer Steven Wright (2-1, 1.23 ERA). LeBlanc struck out nine and pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings his previous start on Sunday against the Red Sox.
The game starts at 4:10 p.m. Friday at Fenway Park and will televise on Root Sports and broadcast on 710-AM radio.
