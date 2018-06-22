Ayton: Being the first pick in the NBA Draft was 'mind-blowing'

DeAndre Ayton, the first overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, describes what it was like to have his name be the first called in the NBA Draft.
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.