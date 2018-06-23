So needed, Mike Leake's eight shutout innings enough to end Mariners' 5-game losing streak

How needed.
How very-much needed for the Seattle Mariners.
Not only a win, but a win in Boston, a win when they held on to a five-run lead, and a win behind some lock-down pitching.
The Mariners scored 10 runs and lost the night before. They scored seven runs in this Saturday game and ended the night with a 7-2 win over the Red Sox to end their season-high five-game losing streak.
Seattle (47-30) won for the first time in exactly a week, when they also shut out the Red Sox for a 1-0 win at Safeco Field.
Mike Leake threw a gem.
He allowed three hits in eight shutout innings with five strikeouts, and allowed one hit in the final seven innings he threw, before turning to closer Edwin Diaz.
Oh, boy — more Mariners bullpen struggles.
Diaz hadn't pitched since June 16 so the Mariners needed to get him in there. But after the Mariners' bullpen had been battered all week, Diaz wasn't much better, allowing back-to-back hits, including Mitch Moreland’s RBI triple and then Eduardo Nunez’s RBI single until he finally shut this one down.
This came in the same week Leake allowed five runs in the third inning of the Mariners’ 9-3 loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, though Leake still went on to pitch six innings and didn’t allow any other runs in that game.
So take away that third inning and Leake has pitched 13 scoreless against the Red Sox his past two starts. It was the ninth time in Leake’s career he’s thrown at least eight innings and allowed three or fewer hits, with the last being in 2015 against the Dodgers, when he was pitching for the San Francisco Giants.
Leake helped the Mariners start this losing streak, but he also helped end it.
And for the first time this week, the Mariners held on to a five-run lead.
They went up 5-0 on Boston by the end of the fourth inning, but so fresh on their minds were Friday’s blunder in Boston and Wednesday’s bungle in the Bronx.
They had a 10-5 lead on Friday in a 14-10 loss to the Red Sox and a 5-0 lead on Wednesday in a 7-5 loss to the Yankees, a day after losing a 1-0 lead against the Yankees on Tuesday.
That is to say the Mariners had plenty of chances over their previous five games but none ended in wins. This one did.
Start with Mitch Haniger
.
Off The Monster! Mitch Haniger just keeps delivering for the @Mariners pic.twitter.com/HBToRwsWZd— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2018
Haniger was riding a 1-for-19 stretch before going 2-for-3 on Friday. Then Saturday he got the Mariners going with an RBI double to center field, scoring Dee Gordon from first base. Gordon extended his hit streak to 11 games the at-bat before on an infield single.
Haniger brought two more runs home with another double, this in the fourth inning and it shot off of the Green Monster in left field. Kyle Seager followed with a rare infield single, beating Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to first base. Haniger had some heads-up baserunning, scoring from second on the play.
It need be mentioned that the Mariners took advantage of the Red Sox playing without right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
Betts was reportedly feeling sick and Bogaerts sprained his finger in Friday’s game, though was available to come off the bench.
So the Red Sox had 24-year-old Tzu-Wei Lin fresh from Triple-A Pawtucket and starting at shortstop. Ryon Healy got a ball past him in the third inning to score Cruz from third base.
A few takeaways:
Like Mike
Another reason the Mariners needed this game – they have to face ace left-hander Chris Sale on Sunday.
But how about Mike Leake? The right-hander confounded the Red Sox with varying velocities and pitches and limited them to three hits in eight shutout innings.
This is the third time Leake has pitched at least eight innings and all have come in his past six starts. Over the past month, Leake is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA (12 earned runs, 49 2/3 innings) in seven starts. He’s allowed two or fewer runs in six of his past seven starts.
Leake even added a highlight play of his own, showing some panther-like reflexes to snare a comebacker in his glove.
Second for Seager
Kyle Seager moved into fourth for most doubles in Mariners history.
He slapped one the opposite way into the left-field corner that eventually allowed Nelson Cruz to score on Ryon Healy’s single.
That was double No. 232 for Seager’s career, which passed Jay Buhner (231) for fourth-most in Mariners history.
He’s got a long, long way to go if he plans to get to the top of that list. Edgar Martinez hit 514 doubles for the Mariners, Ken Griffey Jr. hit 341 and Ichiro is next on the list with 295. So pretty much three members of the Mariners’ Mount Rushmore of players.
But back to the fact that Seager hit that double the opposite way. Some teams have shifted all but one player onto the right side of the field against Seager and a few used four outfielders against him for his proficiency to pull the ball. He’s one of the more shifted players in baseball this season.
He also had an infield single in the Mariners’ three-run fourth inning.
Haniger Helper
Mitch Haniger entered this Boston series on Friday in a 1-for-19 slump that had seen his batting average slip to .260 (after it was .303 at the beginning of May).
But then Haniger went 2-for-3 on Friday and added a pair of run-scoring doubles on Saturday to close back in on American League RBI leader J.D. Martinez.
Haniger has 58 RBI so far this year after adding three more on Saturday. Martinez is the AL leader with 60 (he had five on Friday).
Play of the game
Mitch Haniger shot a two-run double off of the Green Monster in the fourth inning, with the ball careening off and bouncing over left-fielder Andrew Benintendi.
That gave the Mariners a 4-0 lead.
But one of the other key plays?
The Red Sox had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning after two hits and a walk against Leake. They initially had tied the game on what was first ruled a wild pitch, scoring J.D. Martinez from third.
But upon review, the ball hit Rafael Devers’ cleat on a knuckle curve inside, with Devers swinging through it. So dead ball, and Martinez had to go back to third base. No run.
Devers grounded out to Dee Gordon the next pitch to end the inning.
Leake would allow one hit in the next seven innings.
Top batter
Nelson Cruz, a day after going 4-for-5 with two three-run home runs and seven RBI, went 3-for-4 in this one with a double and he walked once. So two consecutive days reaching base four times.
Ben Gamel was the only player in the Mariners not to get a hit, with the Mariners getting 14 of those for the second consecutive game.
Guillermo Heredia had two hits and ended an 0-for-21 slump.
Chris Herrmann, in his first start at catcher since being activated off the disabled list, went 2-for-3 and walked twice.
Top pitcher
Any question? Mike Leake tossed eight shutout innings to earn his first win of his career at Fenway Park.
He struck out five batters and allowed just three hits. That’s just the ninth time in his career he’s pitched at least eight innings and allowed three or fewer hits and just the four time he’s done so without allowing a run. The last time? 2015 when he was pitching for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Exactly how Ryon drew it up. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/AKtbztnzip— Mariners (@Mariners) June 24, 2018
