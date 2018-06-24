Tough sailing for Mariners, Marco Gonzales can't keep up with Red Sox, ace Chris Sale

Advantage, Chris Sale.
There’s a reason he’s right up there with Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Luis Severino as the best pitchers in the American League.
Marco Gonzales matched him pitch for pitch through four innings, even if Gonzales’ pitches traveled about 10 mph slower than Sale’s did. But Sale kept doing Sale things and the Mariners’ offense had few answers in a 5-0 loss on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Sale struck out 13 batters after already entering the game with the highest strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate (12.35) in the American League. He pounded the Mariners with his array of fastballs, including one that traveled 101.2 mph, and wicked sliders that mostly hit 82 mph.
So chalk this one to the Red Sox.
“He’s one of the premier guys in the league for a reason,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters afterward. “Chris Sale was on top of his game, no doubt. He had really great stuff today and everybody knows he’s a good competitor.”
The Mariners (47-31) knew it would be tough sailing against Sale on Sunday, and that’s why their win on Saturday behind Mike Leake’s eight shutout innings carried extra weight, besides it ending the Mariners’ five-game losing streak.
But this New York-Boston swing ended in a thud, the Mariners’ going 1-5 before a four-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles over the next four days.
So ends the Mariners’ June gauntlet. The month isn’t over, but less formidable opponents wait them with the Orioles being last in the American League East before returning home on Friday to face the Kansas City Royals (last in the American League Central).
Even after this tumultuous week, which included the past four games without shortstop Jean Segura because of an infection in his right forearm, the Mariners are still 13-8 this month and they went 7-8 in games against the Astros, Angels, Yankees and Red Sox – largely considered the Mariners’ roadblocks to snare their first trip to the playoffs since 2001.
“I think we’re all a little disappointed,” Servais said. “We had a couple of games in our reach that we didn’t that we didn’t finish (namely Friday against the Red Sox and Wednesday against the Yankees, while going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Thursday).
“We didn’t have a great week. But we have to turn the page to Baltimore and get it going again and get everybody chipping in, the offense, the bullpen, starting pitching – everybody doing their job and we’ll be fine. We got a good club. We knew this would be a tough stretch. We would have liked to have won a few more, but it didn’t happen and you keep moving forward.”
Sunday’s loss gave the Red Sox the series victory and the season series against the Mariners, who are 3-4 against Boston after splitting the four-game home series last week.
This one started as a pitcher’s duel.
Gonzales and Sale combined to strike out 10 of 11 consecutive batters from the bottom of the third into the bottom of the fifth inning, including seven in a row struck out in that span.
Sale was one strike from an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts) against the Mariners in the fifth before Mike Zunino looked at a 100-mph fastball just off the plate. He struck out on the next pitch, instead.
Sale’s final pitch of the outing was a 100.5-mph fastball that Zunino struck out against to end the seventh, and this hadn’t mentioned Sale’s wipeout slider.
Gonzales didn’t keep up.
He had allowed one hit in the first four innings of the game before the Red Sox tagged him for three consecutive hits to start the bottom of the fifth inning, including Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff double.
Rafael Devers’ double scored him and two sacrifice flies later the Mariners trailed, 3-0.
Gonzales had some emotion in his voice talking to reporters afterward.
“Their swings looked a little too good on those pitches,” Gonzales said.
He stopped short of accusing the Red Sox of stealing signs.
“I’m not going to make accusations or anything,” Gonzales said. “We’ve seen it from these guys time and time again, but up and down the lineup after the fifth inning I thought it looked different for sure.”
Before that, Servais said Gonzales had some of his best stuff all season.
“His stuff looked really, really good,” Servais said. “I know everybody is concerned about his workload, but he looked good out there. They just made some adjustments.”
Mitch Haniger almost had a two-run home run the following frame, but right fielder Mookie Betts made a tough play at the warning track, 371 feet from home plate for the inning-ending out (keep in mind, three days earlier in New York, one of the Yankees’ batters hit a 339-foot home run to right field).
The Red Sox’s Mitch hit one much farther the next frame, with Mitch Moreland crushing Gonzales’ sinker 415 feet to straightaway center field for a two-run home run and a 5-0 Red Sox lead.
Gonzales’ final line: six innings with seven hits allowed and five runs with six strikeouts. Chasen Bradford took over in the seventh.
Sale exited after seven innings, allowing four hits, one walk and the 13 strikeouts on just 93 pitches (71 strikes). He lowered his season ERA to 2.56.
“I think he was at his best and I think he’s really tough even when he’s not at his best,” Nelson Cruz said, who hit a rare triple against him, his first triple since 2016. “I think he’s one of the best in the league and he showed it today. Long legs and long arms and it feels like it’s right on top of you.”
Sale has owned the Mariners over his past three starts against them, dating back to 2016 with the Chicago White Sox. He’s now pitched 19 consecutive scoreless innings against them with 38 strikeouts. That was his sixth game with double-digit strikeouts against the Mariners in nine career starts against them.
Dominant.
A couple takeaways:
Stealing signs?
That Marco Gonzales went toe-to-toe with Red Sox lefty Chris Sale through four innings felt pretty impressive. Gonzales had struck out six and allowed one hit those first four frames.
Then Sale kept going, and Gonzales didn’t keep up.
Gonzales seemed to lose command of his pitches in the fifth inning. He left a sinker up and in the strike zone for Mitch Moreland, who crushed it for a two-run home run to put the Mariners out of it for good.
Boston had three consecutive hits against him to start the fifth, including Xander Bogaerts’ leadoff double and Rafael Devers’ RBI double. After that one hit allowed in the first four innings, he allowed six in the two next innings.
As he spoke of earlier, though, Gonzales indicated that maybe the Red Sox were stealing his signs.
“Their swings looked a little too good on those pitches,” he said.
Last year, the Red Sox were caught using an Apple Watch to steal signs from the Yankees, who complained before the Red Sox later complained that the Yankees were using YES Network to steal signs from the Red Sox.
MLB does not have rules against stealing signs from the catcher, but it does prohibit the use of electronic equipment to steals signs.
But it did rule the Red Sox violated MLB regulations, sending electronic communication from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout. The Red Sox were fined for it and the Yankees were fined a lesser amount and all 30 clubs were warned that future violations would be subject to more serious sanctions, such as losing draft picks.
Cruz … triple?
Yes, Nelson Cruz is a week away from turning 38 years old.
But he turned on the jets for his first triple since August of 2016 against the Detroit Tigers thanks to a lot of help from Fenway Park and a very poor Red Sox relay.
What an adventure it was.
Cruz sent a shot into right field that just missed bouncing over the wall for a ground-rule double. Instead it careened off the top of the wall, dribbled off to the left and briefly got stuck into the bottom of the wall.
Then the relay was off. If it wasn’t, Cruz was dead-to-rights because he stopped halfway between second and third with third-base coach Scott Brosius giving the stop sign.
Cruz usually prefers to take four bases instead of three. He has hit 102 home runs in the past three seasons. But that’s his second triple, and his sixth triple since 2011 (so fewer than one of those per season).
Play of the game
That sequence to end the top of the sixth and start the bottom half of the inning was a backbreaker for the Mariners.
Mitch Haniger had Mookie Betts rushing to the warning track in right field, 371 feet from home plate, before Betts jumped to take away extra bases. Sale had missed his location after Andrew Romine reached on a bunt single and Haniger just missed a two-run home run on the 98-mph fastball.
Then J.D. Martinez started the bottom of the frame with an infield single against Marco Gonzales. Romine almost made an incredible back-hand pickup and throw to first from shortstop, where he was taking over for Jean Segura, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an infected forearm. But Martinez just beat the throw.
Mitch Moreland followed with a two-run home run over the center-field wall for a 5-0 Red Sox lead.
Top batter
Jackie Bradley Jr. entered the day hitting .178 for the Red Sox. The Red Sox center fielder went 3-for-3 in this one.
Mike Zunino and Kyle Seager had rough days for the Mariners, going 0-for-6 combined with six strikeouts.
Chris Herrmann reached base four times the night before taking over for Zunino at catcher. Granted, that wasn’t against Sale, but Zunino has now struck out 79 times in 180 at-bats this season.
Of players with at least 100 at-bats this season, Zunino entered Sunday seventh in at-bats per strikeout at 2.33.
Top pitcher
Easy. Chris Sale dominated the Mariners with 13 strikeouts and four hits allowed in seven shutout innings.
The Mariners were just fortunate that they didn’t see him for more than seven innings, though they didn’t fare any better against Joe Kelly and Matt Barnes, who ended the game with two perfect innings of relief.
Quotable
The Mariners won’t see the Red Sox for the rest of the regular season, with the Mariners going 3-4 against them.
This is back-to-back series losses for the Mariners for the first time all season.
“You want to win every game,” Cruz said. “We lost two games and win one, but it is what it is. We’ll make an adjustment. They played better than us.”
