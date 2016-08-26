AP source: Duke QB reinjures Achilles, likely out for season

Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk is expected to miss the season after reinjuring the Achilles tendon he tore in February, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Sirk's status.
This marks the third injury to an Achilles tendon since 2013 for Sirk, a redshirt senior who led Duke in rushing and passing last season and was the co-MVP of the Blue Devils' Pinstripe Bowl victory over Indiana.
Sirk passed for 2,625 yards and 16 touchdowns and added a team-best 803 yards rushing and eight TDs during his first season as Duke's starter.
He tore his left Achilles tendon during an offseason conditioning working on Feb. 9, but set a goal of returning for the start of preseason practice, saying the experience of coming back from the same injury to the other tendon — he missed all of 2013 after tearing the right one that April — would help with this rehab.
He was limited throughout camp, with coach David Cutcliffe saying he would keep him on a "pitch count" during practice to prevent fatigue.
Sirk reinjured the tendon Thursday, and the person said Sirk was evaluated Friday.
Cutcliffe said Thursday that redshirt freshman Daniel Jones has been taking most of the first-team snaps during practice, but added that he likely wouldn't pick a starter for a few more days because he didn't know if Sirk would be ready.
The Blue Devils begin the season Sept. 3 against North Carolina Central of the FCS.
