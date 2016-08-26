Sports

August 26, 2016 7:36 PM

Rodgers leads Liberty to 84-77 win over Stars

Sugar Rodgers scored eight of her 18 points in the third quarter and the New York Liberty opened play after the Olympic break with an 84-77 victory over the San Antonio Stars on Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO

Rodgers had eight straight points in a 12-2 run that made it 62-53 after the Liberty trailed 46-44 at the break.

Swin Cash put New York (19-8) ahead 52-51 with a pair of free throws before Rodgers started her run with a basket.

Jayne Appel-Marinelli scored for the Stars before Rodgers cashed in a free throw after a technical on San Antonio coach Dan Hughes. Rodgers then drained a 17-footer on the ensuing possession and followed up with a 3-pointer. Amanda Zahui B. ended the run with a pair of free throws with 1:39 left in the quarter.

Brittany Boyd's basket at the buzzer gave New York, third in the AP power poll, a 67-58 lead.

New York's Tina Charles, a member of the champion U.S. team in Rio, had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her league-leading 15th double-double. All-Star Epiphanny Prince played her first game this season after tearing an ACL in November playing in Russia. She had five points in seven minutes.

Appel-Marinelli had a career-high 17 points for San Antonio (5-19). The Stars have lost six straight.

