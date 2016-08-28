Red Sox 2B Pedroia leaves team after death in family

Dustin Pedroia has left the Red Sox following a death in the family and is expected back after Monday night's game.
Manager John Farrell said the infielder will not go on the bereavement list and would return following services sometime after the start of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pedroia had four hits Saturday and got a hit in 11 straight at-bats before he bounced into an inning-ending double play in the eighth inning, falling one short of a major league record set by three players.
Brock Holt hit leadoff and played second base in Pedroia's place against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday night.
