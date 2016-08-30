Longoria's HR in 8th rallies Rays to 4-3 win over Red Sox

Evan Longoria broke a tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning, clearing Fenway Park's "Green Monster" and rallying Tampa Bay to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Luke Maile of the Rays hit a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh. It was just the second career homer for Maile, who drove a 1-2 pitch from Drew Pomeranz out to left to restore the tie after Boston had taken a 3-1 lead.
Pomeranz and Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi both pitched well but didn't factor in the decision as both bullpens struggled to hold a lead.
Enny Romero (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts and got the win. Alex Colome survived a hit and a passed ball in the ninth while picking up his 29th save.
Former starter Clay Buchholz (5-10) took the loss, pitching the eighth and allowing Longoria's solo shot.
