September 1, 2016 11:47 AM

Social media gives NBA player an assist with lost puppy

The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento, Calif.

An NBA player took to Twitter this week to ask the public for help finding his lost puppy, a male blue Frenchie with a red collar.

Ben McLemore’s puppy, named Rolex, went missing Monday in Fair Oaks, so the Sacramento Kings shooting guard tweeted for an assist. His first plea for help finding Rolex was retweeted 394 times.

On Wednesday, he thanked Mat Davis (@matdavis916 ) for leading him to the 10-month-old dog, and a resident named “Jon” for caring for Rolex. Here are his tweets for a look at how it all went down.

