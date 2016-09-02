Army racks up 329 rushing yards to beat Temple 28-13

Andy Davidson rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Army piled up 329 yards on the ground to beat Temple 28-13 on Friday night in the opener for both teams.
Three other Army rushers gained at least 50 yards for the Black Knights, coming off a 2-10 season. They attempted only five passes all night and backed their offense with three interceptions.
Temple finished with 251 total yards of offense.
Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Army drove right down the field to start the third quarter with Davidson's 3-yard TD plunge capping a 12-play, 77-yard series that chewed nearly seven minutes off the clock.
After a Temple field goal pulled the Owls within one, the Black Knights again went on a long scoring drive, with Tyler Campbell scoring on a 12-yard run on the 14th play of the series to put Army ahead 21-13 with 9:38 left in the contest.
Kenneth Brinson sealed the win with an interception with 3:11 remaining, sending many of the 34,005 fans to the parking lot early. Davidson scored his second TD of the game — and of his career — less than a minute later.
With standout senior Jahad Thomas out with a hand injury, Ryquell Armstead got the start at running back for Temple, finishing with 77 yards on 16 carries, scoring a first-half touchdown that put Temple up 7-0 less than 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Phillip Walker, the Owls' four-year starter at quarterback, completed 12 of 26 passes for 168 yards and three interceptions. He became Temple's all-time passing leader with a 14-yard pass to Keith Kirkwood in third quarter, surpassing Henry Burris.
Ahmad Bradshaw and Chris Carter shared quarterbacking duties for Army with Bradshaw taking the bulk of the snaps and tying the game at 7-7 on a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
ARMY: The Black Knights' famous triple-option attack was certainly in gear as Army sliced through a Temple defense that was the best in the American Athletic Conference last season. The game could not have gone much better for the Black Knights, especially when you consider their disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2015 ended with a heartbreaking-season ending loss to Navy in the same stadium.
TEMPLE: Following a historic season in which Temple matched a program record with 10 wins, went to their first bowl game since 2011 and captured an AAC Eastern Division title, Temple entered the 2016 campaign with high hopes. Getting upset by a team coming off a 2-10 season was certainly not the start the Owls envisioned by fourth-year head coach Matt Rhule, who's been trying to build the program into a national power.
UP NEXT
ARMY: The Black Knights have their home opener, welcoming Rice next Saturday, Sept. 10.
TEMPLE: The Owls host Stony Brook next Saturday, before a huge road clash with in-state rival Penn State the following week.
