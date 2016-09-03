De Leeuw, Alvarez helps Fire beat Union 3-0

Michael de Leeuw had a goal and an assist, Arturo Alvarez scored and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday night.
Matt Polster tapped a pass to de Leeuw near the spot and Philadelphia's Roland Alberg poked it past goalkeeper John McCarthy for an own goal in the 22nd minute.
De Leeuw's header doubled the advantage in the 71st. On the breakaway, Razvan Cocis fed Luis Solignac whose shot was stopped by McCarthy, but de Leeuw put away the rebound from the right side of the 6-yard box. Alvarez, on the feed from de Leeuw, made it 3-0 in the 90th minute.
Chicago's Sean Johnson had four saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
The Union (11-8-7) had won two in a row and three of its last four.
The Fire (6-12-8) have won three straight at home against Philadelphia.
