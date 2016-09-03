Ferguson leads Memphis over Southeast Missouri State 35-17

Riley Ferguson threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and Doroland Dorceus ran for another score to lift Memphis to a 35-17 victory over Southeast Missouri State in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Coach Mike Norvell won his inaugural game with the Tigers. The 34-year-old is the youngest head coach in the FBS, moving to Memphis after spending the past four seasons as Arizona State's offensive coordinator.
Will Young had a 61-yard touchdown run and finished with 114 yards rushing to lead Southeast Missouri State.
Memphis jumped out to a 29-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jake Elliott made two 40-plus yard field goals to cap back-to-back long drives between the third and fourth quarters for the Tigers.
The second-half start was delayed about 10 minutes due to a power outage in the press box and around the Liberty Bowl neighborhood.
Comments