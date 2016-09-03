No. 2 Clemson, Watson survive 19-13 scare against Auburn

Deshaun Watson passed for 248 yards, including 174 to Mike Williams in his return from an injury, and No. 2 Clemson escaped with a 19-13 victory over Auburn on Saturday night.
Clemson struggled to put the opener away even though Auburn produced little offense for much of the game while swapping three quarterbacks in and out. Finally, Watson hit former walk-on receiver Hunter Renfrow in the back of the end zone on third and goal from the 16 with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter.
That was a lifetime in this game.
Ben Boulware's subsequent goal line interception only provided a temporary reprieve for a team that made the national championship game last season and is among the favorites to win it this time. Auburn finally got a touchdown with 3:22 left on a 9-yard direct snap run by Kerryon Johnson and Clemson's failed fourth-down try deep in Auburn territory set up another shot with 40 seconds and 85 yards to go.
Greg Huegel's extra point attempt earlier in the quarter had hit the upright, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney put his faith in the defense.
"We just didn't want to take a shot at the field goal right there," Swinney said. "We felt like as good as we had played defensively, with them having no timeouts, it was going to be very difficult for them to go score."
Wayne Gallman had been knocked out of bounds on the previous play, stopping the clock.
"Unbelievable," Swinney said. "And now we're fighting for our life there at the end."
Sean White drove the offense to the Clemson 40, but two desperation heaves into the end zone fell incomplete, with the second getting batted around.
Watson, the 2015 Heisman Trophy finalist, had looked the part for much of a final drive. Swinney went for it on fourth and 4 instead of attempting a 34-yard field goal. Tray Matthews stopped Gallman short, and Auburn's hopes still lived.
Gallman gained 123 yards on 30 carries, and Williams had nine catches after missing most of last season with a neck injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
CLEMSON: If Watson didn't exactly pick right up from his 478-yard bonanza in the national championship game against Alabama, he was still good enough. And Williams provides Clemson's offense with yet another threat.
AUBURN: Auburn's offensive problems continued from last season, with three quarterbacks attempting passes on the first six plays. The defense made some big stops and held Clemson to 6 of 17 on third downs. Daniel Carlson's 53-yard field goal was the Auburn-record sixth of 50-plus yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Possibly barring a dominating win by No. 4 Florida State over No. 11 Mississippi Monday night, Clemson seems likely to stay put right behind Alabama. No. 3 Oklahoma was upset by 15th-ranked Houston earlier in the day. The close score does make it a question mark, though.
QUOTABLE
Watson: "We knew they were going to be good. We knew we weren't going to come in here and blow these guys out."
UP NEXT
Auburn: hosts Arkansas State on Saturday.
Clemson: hosts Troy on Saturday.
Comments