College notebook: Revitalized Saints off to record start

This isn’t the first time Jon Killingbeck has found rapid success coaching a college-level volleyball program.
A Puyallup native, Killingbeck spent the past five seasons coaching at Division I Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. In his first season in 2011, he led the Gaels to an 8-2 record at home.
In his third season, he set the program’s record for conference wins with 13.
Now, in his first year at Saint Martin’s University, Killingbeck already has doubled last season’s win total. And the Saints, who are 4-0 after sweeping the Cal State East Bay Tournament in Hayward, California, last weekend, are off to their best start since joining the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2001.
“I think here, the nice part is, myself and the staff I have built understand the process it takes to turn programs around,” Killingbeck said. “The first time you do it, you learn how to do it. The second time you do it, you can more or less master it.”
Killingbeck’s system — which he said is driven by analytics, and reinforces positive coaching mantras similar to what Pete Carroll does with the Seahawks — has had an immediate impact.
He has three assistants, which Maddie Knecht, SMU’s lone senior, said allows for more concentrated positional coaching.
“It’s really refreshing,” she said. “It’s a nice change. We have 18 girls on our team, and I think having such a big staff helps us get the training we need to breed a competitive environment.”
Last year, the Saints stumbled to a 2-24 record (1-19 GNAC). They were ranked 11th in the GNAC’s preseason volleyball poll, which was released on Aug. 18.
“I don’t think anyone expected us to go 4-0 outside of our own program,” Killingbeck said. “I think this team is better than their record last year. I think were going to get a few of those big wins this year.”
The first big test comes Friday. SMU travels to Alaska Anchorage, which is the 12th-ranked NCAA Division II program in the nation, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s most recent poll.
“I think that we will be a big surprise for teams in our conference,” Knecht said. “We’re definitely ready to change things. I think it’s a great opportunity to take those teams by surprise and show them who we are now.”
GEODUCKS PRIMED FOR CONFERENCE PLAY
Both the men’s and women’s soccer programs at The Evergreen State College have winning records heading into Cascade Collegiate Conference play, which begins this week.
After an opening loss to Willamette, the women’s team defeated Sierra Nevada and Pacific. The men’s team is 1-0 after a 4-3 win over Puget Sound last weekend .
Both teams host Eastern Oregon on Friday. The men kick off at 1 p.m. The women’s game follows at 3 p.m.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
