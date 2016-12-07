College notes: Evergreen’s Zimmerman named to NAIA All-America list

Sophomore center back Jordan Zimmerman adds speed and an aerial dimension to The Evergreen State College’s defense, while igniting its offense.
Those are the characteristics that men’s soccer coach John Purtteman said made Zimmerman so valuable to the Geoducks this season.
And those characteristics earned Zimmerman an honorable mention on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ All-America Teams list.
“I think it’s his overall ability to master all aspects of the positions,” Purtteman said. “He’s strong in the air, makes good possession decisions, and he’s just a great one-on-one defender.”
Zimmerman, a Capital High School product, helped Evergreen to a 9-2-4 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Behind Zimmerman, the Geoducks allowed 15 goals this season, on their way to a 0.71 allowed goals average in conference matches.
“In terms of affecting the game, he affected pretty much every game,” Purtteman said. “He communicates very well and organizes, and generally will be the last man on defense who is covering for everybody.”
Zimmerman was one of three Cascade conference players named to the NAIA’s list. Corban’s Timur Zhividze (third team) and Rocky Mountain’s Eddie Cass (honorable mention) were recognized, too.
Zimmerman is the third player in two years from Evergreen to be named NAIA All-America honorable mention. Former players Nate Boatright, a defender from Olympia High School, and Willie Spurr, a midfielder, were honored last year.
“I think that there’s a really good culture going right now,” Purtteman said. “That’s kind of a tribute to guys who have been here, demonstrating good habits for guys coming into the program.”
CLIPPERS CELEBRATE INAUGURAL SEASON
South Puget Sound Community College wrapped up the inaugural season of its women’s volleyball program in November, with a 4-10 record in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Western region.
The school sent out a news release Wednesday detailing the positive reception of the newly founded program.
“I was complimented numerous times by my colleges around the league about coach (Melanie) Miller and the team’s performance this season, with the common thread being that we aren’t that far off from great things,” South Puget Sound athletic director Nick Schmidt said in the release.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
