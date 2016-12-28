Saints mentioned in media poll entering bulk of GNAC play

Alex Pribble knew this would be a process.
“When we began a year-and-a-half ago, we knew it would take time to get to a consistent level of performance,” said Pribble, now in his second season coaching the Saint Martin’s University men’s basketball team.
Now Pribble, a former assistant at Eastern Washington, has the Saints on pace to improve on a 15-13 (9-11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) record last season, which left them a game short of a GNAC tournament berth.
SMU is 6-3 (1-1 in conference) entering the bulk of GNAC play, which begins Thursday with a two-game road trip to Alaska, and has won three of its last four games.
“Early in the year, we’ve shown sparks, but we’re searching for consistency still,” he said. “Time will tell. We knew it was going to be a two-year project of guys developing good habits and championship habits.”
Following a rout of Northwest Indian College on Dec. 10, the Saints received votes in the Division II West Region media poll, which is released weekly by the Division II Sports Information Directors Association.
“It’s a great honor to be mentioned with teams in this poll,” Pribble said. “It’s our goal to be consistently mentioned with the top teams in our region.”
This is the first time since the poll began in 2013 that the Saints have received votes. The poll is voted on by SIDs from the GNAC, California Collegiate Athletic Association and Pacwest Conference.
SMU received votes again in the most recent poll (Dec. 20) after remaining idle the past two weeks.
Four other schools from the GNAC — Western Washington (No. 2), Central Washington (No. 7), Alaska-Anchorage (No. 10) and Seattle Pacific (received votes) — were also recognized in the poll.
“One of the great things about the GNAC is it’s going to be a battle every single night,” Pribble said.
Starting with this trip to Alaska, he said.
The Saints travel to Alaska-Fairbanks on Thursday, and Alaska-Anchorage on Saturday, before returning to Marcus Pavilion in January.
MCGILL SEEING DOUBLE
Savannah McGill, a sophomore at South Puget Sound Community College, is leading the Northwest Athletic Conference in rebounding average to close December.
McGill is averaging 19.3 rebounds per game, and has 135 total (42 offensive, 93 defensive), in seven games played.
She is averaging a double-double, adding 17.4 points per game. She had a season-high 26 points against Treasure Valley on Dec. 18, to continue the Clippers’ three-game winning streak.
