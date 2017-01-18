College notebook: Key, Price, White meet Saturday in River Ridge reunion

Kobe Key, LaBrandon Price and Jaden White will all suit up to play a basketball game on Saturday night.
But, this time, it won’t be for River Ridge High School.
Key, Price and White were all standout guards for the Hawks during last year’s fourth-place run in the Class 2A state tournament in Yakima.
Now, they’ve all moved on to play at the junior college level — Key for South Puget Sound Community College, and Price and White for Centralia College.
Key and his former teammates will meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday in Centralia, but this time on opposite sides of the court.
“It’s crazy,” Key said. “It’s weird to think about. I’ve played against people I’ve known before, but it’s not like this.
“It’s not like somebody I’ve played with for years and years, and now I’m seeing them in a different jersey.”
Key — who was an Olympian All-Area selection, along with Price and White, as a senior — was one of five River Ridge players averaging in double figures last season.
As a freshman at SPSCC, the Hawks’ former star point guard has appeared in every game, and leads the Clippers in assists.
He said it has been a big transition from high school to college basketball, and has noticed the maturity of other players on the court.
Price and White have recognized the same thing.
“The pace of the game itself is a lot faster,” White said. “Your decision-making has to be a lot better, too. The things you’d get away with in high school, you don’t get away with in college. It’s just adapting to the speed of the game.”
Price has started nearly every game for the Trailblazers this season, and is averaging more than 12 points. White is averaging more than 10 points.
The two are joined at Centralia by a pair of former Timberline players, Austin Curry and DJ Dorsey.
North Thurston product Wes Reynolds plays with Key at SPSCC.
“It helps with our team chemistry, knowing we come from generally the same area and same background,” White said.
White said he and Key haven’t played together since last spring.
Key and Price played at an open gym at River Ridge last summer, and most recently saw each other when the Hawks played Eatonville in December.
“Being in the stands — that was different,” Key said. “A lot different. Seeing (Price) was good because he’s been a brother to me ever since I met him.”
“It was a lot of memories,” Price said. “It was kind of hard just watching.”
Price said it will be a change seeing Key opposite him, after playing together at River Ridge.
“We were pretty excited to see each other (when River Ridge played Eatonville),” Price said. “He was telling me he was ready for us to play each other.”
Key said he wants a good game.
“I can see it being a good game, being at their home court,” he said.
White thinks that will happen.
“I think it will be super competitive,” he said. “Kobe likes to get after it, and we like to get after him, coming from the same program. It think it will be a highly competitive game.”
NEALE BREAKS RECORD
Saint Martin’s University senior Kirby Neale set a program record in the women’s weight throw at the University of Idaho Invitational in Moscow on Saturday.
Neale’s throw of 59 feet and a half-inch was a personal record by seven inches, and earned her second place at the meet.
SMU’s Alex Whatley won the women’s 200-meter dash, while the 4x800 relay team also took first, setting a program record at 9:58.74.
Shannon Porter won the women’s 3K.
SIX SAINTS IN DOUBLE FIGURES
Six SMU men’s basketball players scored in double digits in the win over Seattle Pacific on Tuesday night.
Cole Preston (19 points), Jordan Kitchen (16), Tyler Copp (15), Trey Ingram (15), Fred Jorg (11) and Rhett Baerlocher (10) helped the Saints snap a three-game losing streak with the 93-80 win at Marcus Pavilion.
