NWAC all-region teams: SPSCC’s Luke Chavez is Western MVP

NORTHERN REGION
MVP: Dana Abe, Shoreline, soph.
Freshman of the year: Jalon McCullough, Peninsula
Defensive player of the year: Abdul Mohamed, Shoreline, soph.
Coach of the year: Donald Brady, Shoreline
FIRST TEAM
Darrion Daniels, Peninsula, soph.
Jordan Muir-Keung, Bellevue, soph.
Brevin Brown, Everett, soph.
Jalon McCullough, Peninsula, fr.
Taylor Freeman, Bellevue, soph.
SECOND TEAM
Alex Martin, Whatcom, fr.
Juwan Flowers, Olympic, soph.
Anddrew Hawkins, Shoreline, soph.
Ben Ayre, Skagit Valley, soph.
Leif Anderson, Whatcom, soph.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Trey Nelson, Bellevue, fr.
Dartavious Young, Everett, fr.
Deon Thomas, Whatcom, soph.
Juwan Flowers, Olympic, soph.
Tyler Kidd, Skagit Valley, soph.
EASTERN REGION
MVP: Jacob McCord, Big Bend, soph.
Freshman of the year: Markus Golder, North Idaho
Defensive player of the year: Kendall Williams, Treasure Valley, sr.
Coach of the year: Jeff Reinland, Walla Walla
FIRST TEAM
Sam Dowd, North Idaho, soph.
Markus Golder, North Idaho, fr.
Levi Taylor, Spokane, soph.
Gabe Porter, Walla Walla, soph.
Caulin Bakalarski, Walla Walla, soph.
SECOND TEAM
Jared Mathews, Blue Mountain, soph.
Zaequan Satterthwaite, North Idaho, soph.
Garrett Hull, Spokane, soph.
Cesar Sandoval, Spokane, fr.
Hunter Bailey, Treasure Valley, fr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Jai Jai Ely, Big Bend, soph.
Zach Shepherd, Big Bend, soph.
Isaiah Harris, Blue Mountain, soph.
Sam Dowd, North Idaho, soph.
Garrett Hull, Spokane, soph.
SOUTHERN REGION
MVP: Grant Ellison, Umpqua, fr.
Freshman of the year: Grant Ellison, Umpqua
Defensive player of the year: Jouvon Edison, Umpqua, soph.
Coach of the year: Kevin Johnson, Clark
FIRST TEAM
Gabe Garrett, Portland, fr.
Tregg Peterson, Chemeketa, soph.
Andre McCowan, Portland, soph.
Luke Osborn, Clark, fr.
Nygil Carr, Clackamas, fr.
SECOND TEAM
Collin Huun, Chemeketa, soph.
Cody Thompson, Mt. Hood, soph.
Cameron Retherford, Portland, fr.
Ryun Gibson, Clackamas, soph.
Jacob Danhoff, Umpqua, soph.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Dario Papa-Vicente, Portland, soph.
Nygil Carr, Clackamas, fr.
Ozzie George, Clark, fr.
Tregg Peterson, Chemeketa, soph.
Cam Lucero, SWOCC, soph.
Jake Danhoff, Umpqua, soph.
WESTERN REGION
MVP: Luke Chavez, South Puget Sound, soph.
Freshman of the year: AJ Hodges, South Puget Sound
Defensive player of the year: Ravion Bell, Tacoma, soph.
Coach of the year: Aaron Landon, South Puget Sound
FIRST TEAM
Hussayn Ford, Pierce, soph.
Devin Johnson, Lower Columbia, soph.
Dez Stoudamire, South Puget Sound, soph.
Jamie Orme, Highline, soph.
Makaleb McInnis, Pierce, soph.
SECOND TEAM
AJ Hodges, South Puget Sound, fr.
Kahliel Wyatt, Tacoma, soph.
Keun Palu-Thompson, Lower Columbia, soph.
Buay Kuajian, South Puget Sound, soph.
Michael Hannan, Pierce, soph.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Devin Johnson, Lower Columbia, soph.
Buay Kuajian, South Puget Sound, soph.
Michael Hannan, Pierce, soph.
Jamie Orme, Highline, soph.
Hussayn Ford, Pierce, soph.
