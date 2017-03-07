College Sports

March 7, 2017 4:18 PM

NWAC all-region teams: SPSCC’s Luke Chavez is Western MVP

Staff report

NORTHERN REGION

MVP: Dana Abe, Shoreline, soph.

Freshman of the year: Jalon McCullough, Peninsula

Defensive player of the year: Abdul Mohamed, Shoreline, soph.

Coach of the year: Donald Brady, Shoreline

FIRST TEAM

Darrion Daniels, Peninsula, soph.

Jordan Muir-Keung, Bellevue, soph.

Brevin Brown, Everett, soph.

Jalon McCullough, Peninsula, fr.

Taylor Freeman, Bellevue, soph.

SECOND TEAM

Alex Martin, Whatcom, fr.

Juwan Flowers, Olympic, soph.

Anddrew Hawkins, Shoreline, soph.

Ben Ayre, Skagit Valley, soph.

Leif Anderson, Whatcom, soph.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Trey Nelson, Bellevue, fr.

Dartavious Young, Everett, fr.

Deon Thomas, Whatcom, soph.

Juwan Flowers, Olympic, soph.

Tyler Kidd, Skagit Valley, soph.


EASTERN REGION

MVP: Jacob McCord, Big Bend, soph.

Freshman of the year: Markus Golder, North Idaho

Defensive player of the year: Kendall Williams, Treasure Valley, sr.

Coach of the year: Jeff Reinland, Walla Walla

FIRST TEAM

Sam Dowd, North Idaho, soph.

Markus Golder, North Idaho, fr.

Levi Taylor, Spokane, soph.

Gabe Porter, Walla Walla, soph.

Caulin Bakalarski, Walla Walla, soph.

SECOND TEAM

Jared Mathews, Blue Mountain, soph.

Zaequan Satterthwaite, North Idaho, soph.

Garrett Hull, Spokane, soph.

Cesar Sandoval, Spokane, fr.

Hunter Bailey, Treasure Valley, fr.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jai Jai Ely, Big Bend, soph.

Zach Shepherd, Big Bend, soph.

Isaiah Harris, Blue Mountain, soph.

Sam Dowd, North Idaho, soph.

Garrett Hull, Spokane, soph.


SOUTHERN REGION

MVP: Grant Ellison, Umpqua, fr.

Freshman of the year: Grant Ellison, Umpqua

Defensive player of the year: Jouvon Edison, Umpqua, soph.

Coach of the year: Kevin Johnson, Clark

FIRST TEAM

Gabe Garrett, Portland, fr.

Tregg Peterson, Chemeketa, soph.

Andre McCowan, Portland, soph.

Luke Osborn, Clark, fr.

Nygil Carr, Clackamas, fr.

SECOND TEAM

Collin Huun, Chemeketa, soph.

Cody Thompson, Mt. Hood, soph.

Cameron Retherford, Portland, fr.

Ryun Gibson, Clackamas, soph.

Jacob Danhoff, Umpqua, soph.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Dario Papa-Vicente, Portland, soph.

Nygil Carr, Clackamas, fr.

Ozzie George, Clark, fr.

Tregg Peterson, Chemeketa, soph.

Cam Lucero, SWOCC, soph.

Jake Danhoff, Umpqua, soph.


WESTERN REGION

MVP: Luke Chavez, South Puget Sound, soph.

Freshman of the year: AJ Hodges, South Puget Sound

Defensive player of the year: Ravion Bell, Tacoma, soph.

Coach of the year: Aaron Landon, South Puget Sound

FIRST TEAM

Hussayn Ford, Pierce, soph.

Devin Johnson, Lower Columbia, soph.

Dez Stoudamire, South Puget Sound, soph.

Jamie Orme, Highline, soph.

Makaleb McInnis, Pierce, soph.

SECOND TEAM

AJ Hodges, South Puget Sound, fr.

Kahliel Wyatt, Tacoma, soph.

Keun Palu-Thompson, Lower Columbia, soph.

Buay Kuajian, South Puget Sound, soph.

Michael Hannan, Pierce, soph.

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Devin Johnson, Lower Columbia, soph.

Buay Kuajian, South Puget Sound, soph.

Michael Hannan, Pierce, soph.

Jamie Orme, Highline, soph.

Hussayn Ford, Pierce, soph.

College Sports

