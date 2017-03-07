Near-flawless first half carries No. 4 Zags to fifth consecutive title, 74-56

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys