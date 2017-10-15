Washington still has 2 Top 10 college football teams. But they aren’t UW and WSU

On a weekend when No. 8 Washington State and No. 5 Washington were upset by unranked teams, the state’s other top 10 teams won. Eastern Washington (4-2), tied with Sam Houston State for ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, beat Montana State 31-19. And Central Washington (7-0), No. 10 in NCAA Division II, crushed Western Oregon, 42-0. Patrick Record AP