Once Pirates, now Saints. They’re leading Saint Martin’s basketball team’s fast start

It was winter of 2003. The gym at Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, California, was packed. Local television broadcast the game.
The hosts led Sir Francis Drake by a point with 4.2 seconds to play. Drake guard Alex Pribble shook free to take an in-bounds pass at midcourt and drove hard up the left side, banking in a layup at the buzzer to give the Pirates a stunning 65-64 victory.
In the stands, a kindergartner named Luke Chavez watched in amazement.
“An epic, clutch, game winner. I still remember it,” Chavez said.
Today, Pribble watches Chavez play with more than a little interest.
Pribble, the Saint Martin’s University men’s basketball coach, has seen the junior recruit from South Puget Sound Community College lead the Saints in scoring with a 17.7 points per game average that doesn’t even include a 32-point performance against Washington in narrow exhibition loss.
Last week, after the Saints (5-1) swept a three-game road trip, including a win at NCAA Division II’s seventh-ranked team, California Baptist, Chavez was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week. Fueled by 56 percent shooting beyond the 3-point arc, Chavez averaged 19 points on the week, including 17 against CBU in the championship game of the Lancers’ tournament.
But Pribble says Chavez’s intangibles carry equal weight with his instant-offense scoring skills.
“I’ve known Luke for a very long time. I grew up looking at his family as the basketball royalty in our community,” the third-year Saints coach said. “I’ve known what type of teammate he is, the way he loves the game of basketball, his competitive approach to every day.
“It was a no-brainer that we wanted to have Luke in this program. We’re not always looking for great players, but players who make their teammates great. That’s who Luke is.”
Chavez made six 3-pointers in his blockbuster debut against the Huskies, and had five assists and three steals in a 37-minute stint.
His performance was even more gratifying after he had to sit out most of the offseason with an ankle injury.
“I was just trying to win, to take advantage of the opportunity to play against a great team in a great environment,” he said. “I felt really blessed to be back on the court.”
The transition from community college to a strong Division II program has not been without adjustments.
“The game is more physical,” he said. “I’m also trying to understand the tempo and pace. In junior college, the games went by quicker. In four-year, with the media timeouts, you’re sitting there then suddenly have to get right back into it. The momentum is different.”
Pribble believes Chavez, whose dad Bucky played at Idaho State and uncle Eddie Joe at Santa Clara, has earned his blessings.
“It’s not a lucky thing, it’s a work thing,” Pribble said. “He’s a very confident player but the reason he’s confident is because of his preparation. He’s just getting started.”
Chavez isn’t the only Drake graduate to have an impact on Pribble’s program at SMU. Brandon Kenilvort, who graduated last spring after averaging 11.1 points per game, was a former Pirate, as are assistant coaches Mike Hayward and Dave Granucci.
Basketball thrives in Marin County, where Pribble began his coaching career at Tamalpais High School after playing four years at Cal.
“There is a great basketball tradition from the Drake outdoor courts to the Tam outdoor courts where it’s kind of a triangle between players from SF, Marin and the East Bay,” Pribble said.
“There’s a lot of people who love the game, combined with great coaches. Guys like Luke come from not just families but communities where basketball is taught the right way.”
Chavez’s family nonetheless has anchored that basketball community over the years. A team composed of his father, uncles and a few others dominated a summer semi-pro league filled with college and NBA players for many years with a combination of basketball IQ and want-to.
“I remember playing against Luke’s dad, Bucky, as a young player and being in awe of how hard he was playing. That’s paid off with Luke too. He approaches the game the right way and plays really hard,” Pribble said.
“But, when I say the Chavez family is basketball royalty, it’s not about their resume as players. They’re great people not just great basketball players.”
As the Saints prepare to open the GNAC season Thursday night at Central Washington, Chavez isn’t the only newcomer to shine for a team with eight players averaging at least seven points per game.
“The beauty of where we’re at right now is we’re getting contributions from a lot of different guys,” said Tribble. “Luke and EJ Boyce (11.5 points, 3.5 assists per game) have done a great job of stabilizing our backcourt.
“Our front court with Matt Dahlen (9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds per game) and Jared Matthews (8.8 points per game) is solid. Our returners, Jordan Kitchen (12.0 points, seven rebounds per game) and Rhett Baerlocher (7.3 points per game) are doing well.
“Our freshmen have surprised me the most because they’re impact-ready. BJ Standley (8.2 points per game), Tavian Henderson (7.5 points per game) and Caden Smith are all getting better day by day and we’re going to expect them to play a big role this year.”
Pribble is happy, but not shocked, at his team’s fast start despite nine new players on the roster.
“We felt very confident in the players we brought in, very confident in the culture we’ve created the past two years,” he said. “We have high hopes for potential of this team.”
