Pac-12 power rankings, top performers from Week 1

1. Stanford – Cardinal have a Week 2 bye before a killer stretch: vs. USC, at UCLA, at Washington, vs. WSU and at Notre Dame.
2. Washington – Huskies haven’t lost to Idaho, this week’s opponent, since 1905. But they did tie in 1938.
3. Utah – Offense didn’t look great in 24-0 win over Southern Utah, but Troy Williams should get more comfortable as the season progresses.
4. Colorado – Considering how bad some other Pac-12 teams looked, Buffaloes’ 44-7 pasting of Colorado State might have been best performance by a conference team.
5. Oregon – A 53-28 win over UC Davis in season opener rates as “meh.”
6. Arizona State – Still not sure what to think of the Sun Devils, and won’t be until they face Texas Tech this week, at least.
7. California – Giving up 31 points to Hawaii doesn’t look so great when Michigan beats the same team 63-3.
8. UCLA – Give Bruins credit for forcing overtime, but loss at Texas A&M ultimately rates as yet another disappointment.
9. Arizona – Only 16 points against BYU? Could be a rough year in Tucson.
10. Oregon State – Sure, the Beavers lost at Minnesota. But they made it interesting and looked far more capable than they did at any point last season.
11. USC – Not a great showing on a national stage in Dallas and hey wait did Alabama just score another touchdown?
12. Washington State – Big Sky schools will be knocking down Bill Moos’ door trying to get the Cougars on their future schedules.
TOP THREE OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCES FROM OPENING GAMES
3. Chad Hansen, WR, California – The Golden Bears might not feel great about their 51-31 victory over Hawaii in Sydney, Australia, but the offense looked sharp, and Hansen was a big part of that. He caught 14 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. After the Bears lost their top six receivers from a year ago, they need players like Hansen to step up, and he’s off to a pretty impressive start.
2. John Ross III, WR/KR, Washington – Ross scored three touchdowns in the Huskies’ 48-13 blowout of Rutgers, all in the first half – touchdown receptions of 38 and 50 yards, and a kickoff return of 92 yards. It was the fourth kick-return touchdown of Ross’ career – most in UW history – and it proved that Ross is, indeed, fully healthy after sitting out last season due to a tear of his anterior-cruciate ligament. He finished the game with a career-best five receptions for 90 yards.
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford – Not only did McCaffrey rush for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinal’s 26-13 victory over Kansas State, but he set a career high in receptions with seven (for 40 yards). He also returned a punt 16 yards, and had a 97-yard punt-return touchdown wiped out by a block-in-the-back penalty.
