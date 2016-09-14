College football: Five things to watch this week

COLORADO’S DEPTH CHART
The Buffaloes visit No. 4 Michigan this week. Michigan, coached by the ever-rational Jim Harbaugh, does not release a weekly depth chart. So Colorado decided to have some fun with its weekly two-deeps, replacing the names of its players with names of fictional characters. For example: Elmer Fudd is listed as the starting quarterback (at 5-foot-2 and 165 pounds), Eric Cartman is the starting left tackle and Office Space boss Bill Lumbergh is the starting left guard. Yet somehow, Michigan is only a 20-point favorite.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
After a slate void of top-25 matchups last week, there are at least a few to monitor on Saturday. The highlight is No. 2 Florida State’s trip to No. 10 Louisville, a game with obvious ACC Atlantic division title implications. No. 1 Alabama also has a tricky visit to No. 19 Mississippi; No. 3 Ohio State plays at No. 14 Oklahoma; and No. 12 Michigan State plays at No. 18 Notre Dame.
PULLMAN COPS
With two WSU football players arrested for assault in recent weeks and a separate investigation into a brawl at an off-campus party still pending, coach Mike Leach felt the need on Tuesday to address the issue by criticizing the Pullman Police Department and the media for unfairly targeting football players. He said, in part: “If the other guilty parties are not accused or charged, there needs to be an extensive investigation as to why. How in the world can only football parties be guilty in events depicted like this? It is irresponsible to this town, this community and everybody to have some kind of a double standard where we only focus on one demographic, one group of people and then drag their name through the newspaper with a bunch of irresponsible comments.” Those comments make the pending investigation that much more intriguing.
MORE HYPE FOR HUSKIES
As if a No. 8 ranking just one week into the season wasn’t enough, the Huskies are beginning to receive the kind of hype typically associated with teams that won more than seven games the year before. One example: Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports has UW in a national semifinal against Alabama in his latest projection of the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranks UW No. 3 in the country. Just imagine what everyone will say after they beat Portland State this week.
BALLAGE IS A BALLER
How about this stat line turned in by Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage last week in ASU’s 68-55 victory over Texas Tech? 13 carries, 137 yards, seven touchdowns. Two receptions, 48 yards, one touchdown. Yes, Ballage, a junior, scored eight touchdowns on just 15 offensive touches, tying an NCAA record. The Sun Devils face Texas-San Antonio this week, so it’s probably safe to assume those eight touchdowns won’t be the last of Ballage’s career.
