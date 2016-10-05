The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings for Week 6

1. Washington (2, last week): After what the Huskies did to Stanford — and what every other Pac-12 team has done in the season’s first five weeks — there appears little question that UW is the class of the league this season.
2. Colorado (4): Maybe the Huskies should be glad the Buffaloes aren’t on the schedule this year.
3. California (7): Cal isn’t quite good with a capital G, but the Bears certainly appear capable of beating anyone in the conference.
4. Utah (3): Once again, it appears the Utes’ offense might be inconsistent enough to keep them out of the Pac-12 title game.
5. Stanford (1): Have the Cardinal taken a step back? Or is Washington really that good?
6. UCLA (6): Still waiting for the preseason Pac-12 South favorites to show up.
7. USC (11): Can the upstart Trojans knock off mighty, No. 21-ranked Colorado on Saturday?
8. Washington State (10): Cougars rushed for 280 yards against Oregon and, yes, Mike Leach was on the sideline calling the plays.
9. Arizona State (5): Blowout loss at USC told us what we already knew: Sun Devils might have been 4-0, but they weren’t for real.
10. Oregon (8): The sky might be falling in Eugene, but those Ducks sure know how to dress!
11. Arizona (9): Injuries continue to mount for the Wildcats, who will be hard-pressed to make a bowl game.
12. Oregon State (12): The Beavers remain really bad.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
1. Oregon (2-3, 0-2 Pac-12): There was no shame in the Ducks’ 35-32 loss at Nebraska, and their 41-38 home defeat to now 21st-ranked Colorado might not look so bad in hindsight, either. But Oregon’s 51-33 loss at Washington State, in which the Ducks allowed 651 yards of total offense and probably should have given up about 65 points, really illustrates just how far this preseason top-25 team has fallen.
2. USC (2-3, 1-2): Nobody expected the Trojans to beat No. 1 Alabama in their season opener, but nobody expects any USC team to lose 52-6 to anybody. Or to lose at Stanford by three scores. Last week’s blowout victory over Arizona State showed that the Trojans are battling, but fans are calling for coach Clay Helton’s job, and there is no reason for a team with as much talent as USC to have three losses before October.
3. UCLA (3-2, 1-1): The Bruins still may win the Pac-12 South, but their College Football Playoff hopes died after the fourth week, and their offense has been surprisingly inconsistent given the expectations heaped upon sophomore quarterback Josh Rosen.
