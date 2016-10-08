Streak over: Huskies embarrass Oregon 70-21 in Eugene

Autzen Stadium was full when this burial began, and maybe the 58,842 in attendance simply had to see it to believe it.
The No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies were double-digit favorites over the Oregon Ducks here on Saturday. They were supposed to win. But this is still Oregon, and Oregon does not lose to Washington in football, or at least it hasn’t since 2002. So they packed the place, yellow and green and loud like always, not ready to concede the end of their team’s 12-year winning streak against the Huskies.
The Streak. Surely, you’ve heard of it.
Now, forget about it.
It’s over.
Finally. Emphatically. Forever and ever.
Washington’s 70-21 humiliation of the free-falling Ducks was as cathartic as it was dominant, the Huskies expelling a dozen years of anguish with touchdown after touchdown after touchdown, pulling Oregon apart the way the Ducks did to Washington for so long.
You read that right. Seventy. Seven-zero. Ten touchdowns.
They flipped a reverse to John Ross in the third quarter. They were still throwing in the fourth quarter. Oregon’s winning streak against the Huskies featured little mercy, and so the Huskies showed little in ending it.
Jake Browning augmented his Heisman Trophy campaign – yes, that is a thing now – by totaling eight touchdowns, six of them passing (a school record), three of them to Ross, two of them to Dante Pettis. UW’s sophomore quarterback ran for two more scores, including UW’s first, a 1-yard run in the game’s first two minutes accompanied by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
He drew that flag for pointing with his left index finger toward an Oregon defender as he sauntered across the goal line. It was deemed taunting. Maybe it was a warning.
Browning spent the rest of the game gashing Oregon’s helpless defense, except for when UW tailback Myles Gaskin was gashing Oregon’s helpless defense. Gaskin rushed for a career-best 197 yards on 16 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run that put the Huskies ahead 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Gaskin also got loose for a 68-yard run that set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Browning to Ross with 5:27 left in the first half, a score that gave UW a 28-0 lead.
Oregon did respond with a quick scoring drive, freshman quarterback Justin Herbert finding tailback Tony Brooks-James for an 18-yard touchdown. And the Ducks got it back with 1:59 to play after a quick UW three-and-out, seemingly poised to try to make it a game.
But consecutive sacks by UW linemen Greg Gaines and Joe Mathis forced a Ducks punt after one series, and Browning led the Huskies on a 5-play, 55-yard touchdown drive – he capped it with a 7-yard run, on which he was untouched – to give UW a 35-7 halftime lead.
They made it 42-7 on their first possession of the second half, Browning again running it in from 3 yards out.
They made it 63-21 on Browning’s sixth touchdown pass, a screen to tailback Jomon Dotson that the third-year sophomore took the distance early in the fourth quarter.
Dotson also scored on a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:58 to play. That gave the Huskies their 70, a figure that will be difficult for the Ducks to reconcile.
By then, much of Autzen had emptied, save for the purple section in the west end zone.
Most of them stayed until the end, savoring every moment of a day for which they had waited more than a decade.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Comments