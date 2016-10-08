Huskies notes: Chico McClatcher, Shane Brostek miss Oregon game due to injury

The Washington Huskies were without two offensive starters on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks.
Sophomore receiver Chico McClatcher, the former Federal Way High star and UW’s leading receiver, did not make the trip due to injury. Neither did fifth-year senior Shane Brostek, the Huskies’ starting right guard.
McClatcher entered the game with 313 receiving yards — best on the team — on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
Fourth-year junior Andrew Kirkland, a Portland native, started at right guard in Brostek’s place.
It didn’t hurt UW’s running game. The Huskies had 322 yards rushing through the game’s first three quarters — an average of 9.8 yards per carry — including a career-best 197 for sophomore Myles Gaskin.
It didn’t hurt UW’s passing game, either. Starting quarterback Jake Browning completed 22 of 28 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Dante Pettis led the Huskies with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while junior receiver John Ross totaled 94 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.
BROWNING’S BIG DAY
Browning not only set a Huskies single-game school record by throwing for six touchdown passes, but his eight total touchdowns — he had two rushing — tied for most in a single game in Division I this season. Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson also did it.
Browning now has 23 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in six games this season. He threw 16 TDs all of last year.
BIG MARGIN
Washington’s 70-21 victory over the Ducks was not the Huskies’ largest margin of victory over their rival to the south.
But it was the most points the Huskies have ever scored against the Ducks.
Their previous highs: a 66-0 victory in 1974, and 63-6 in 1951.
EXTRA POINTS
Senior defensive end Joe Mathis had another big game, following his two-sack performance last week against Stanford by recording another sack and three tackles for loss on Saturday. … The Huskies were 7 for 7 in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on every trip.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
