The News Tribune’s Pac-12 power rankings for Week 8

1. Washington (1, last week): Huskies are 37-point favorites this week over Oregon State, which recalls the 1985 game between these teams at Husky Stadium … which the Beavers won.
2. USC (4): Don’t look now, but the Trojans are suddenly making their case as the second-best team in the Pac-12. Actually, you can look now. Nothing bad will happen if you do.
3. Washington State (3): Most meaningful Apple Cup in years is still on track after Cougars handled UCLA at home.
4. Colorado (5): After years in the Pac-12 South basement, the Buffaloes are now doing to inferior teams what so many conference teams have done to them.
5. Utah (2): How do you drop three spots after a victory? If that victory was a 19-14 mess against Oregon State.
6. Stanford (7): The Cardinal have clearly taken a step (or two) back, but give its players credit for winning a game at Notre Dame in which they trailed 10-0 at halftime.
7. Arizona State (6): Sun Devils rank 124th in yards per play allowed, yet are 5-2. That’s almost impressive.
8. UCLA (8): There are four Pac-12 South teams with fewer conference losses than the Bruins, who were picked by those media idiots to win the division title.
9. California (3): Bears’ loss at Oregon State only feels more inexcusable with each passing day.
10. Oregon (12): All the Ducks had to do to move up in these rankings was not play. Too bad they can’t do that every week.
11. Arizona (11): Yet another lost season spirals out of control for Rich Rodriguez and his wounded Wildcats.
12. Oregon State (9): The Beavers had to be feeling so good, like, 10 days ago. Now they’re down two quarterbacks and likely facing a blowout this week at Washington.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
1. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State
Stats: 19 for 20 on field goals, long of 59; 25 for 26 on PATs.
Comment: The NCAA’s career record holder for made field goals with 92, Gonzalez’s presence on the Sun Devils roster all but ensures they will come away with at least three points every time they drive inside, say, the 35-yard line. He has made 91 consecutive PATs.
2. Andy Phillips, Utah
Stats: 10 for 12 on field goals, long of 47; 21 for 21 on PATs.
Comment: If it weren’t for the No. 1 guy on this list, Phillips would be the most accomplished kicker in the Pac-12. He’s made 73 of his 87 career field-goal attempts with a long of 53, holds several Utah kicking records, and has missed only one PAT in his career.
3. Matt Anderson, California
Stats: 10 for 11 on field goals, long of 47; 30 for 30 on PATs.
Comment: The Golden Bears aren’t satisfied unless they’re scoring touchdowns, but Anderson has given them a reliable option for when that doesn’t happen. He’s one of eight Pac-12 kickers who has yet to miss an extra point this season, and made 18 of his 21 field-goal attempts last season.
