Washington starts hot, cruises to 41-17 victory over Oregon State

Oregon State's Treston Decoud pounds Husky receiver Aaron Fuller after making a catch at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Husky receiver Danta Pettis flies away from Beaver's Xavier Crawford to score a touchdown at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Husky receiver John Ross hauls in a 41yards reception from Jake Browning in front of Beaver's Treston Decoud at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Husky receiver Aaron Fuller flies high after scoring the game's first touchdown at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
UW Darren Gardenhire runs back his interception after picking off Oregon State’s Marcus McMaryion.
Huskies quarterback Jake Browning lets one fly downfield to receiver Danta Pettis while Beaver's Caleb Saulo watches helplessly at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
UW receiver John Ross (1) reaches back for a pass while defended by Oregon State’s Xavier Crawford. Ross had four catches for 115 yards.
Oregon State’s Victor Bolden Jr. is send flying by UW cornerback Sidney Jones for no gain on the running play at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
Husky cornerback Darren Gardenhire points to the crowd after intercepting a pass from Beaver quarterback Marcus Mcmaryion at Husky Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.
UW receiver Dante Pettis (8) celebrates one of his two Saturday touchdown catches with teammate Aaron Fuller. Pettis finished with four receptions for 112 yards against Oregon State.
