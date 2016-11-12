The undefeated dream is over for the No. 4 Huskies after 26-13 loss to USC

This was the Washington Huskies like you haven’t seen them, at least not this year, not since an undefeated regular season became more of an expectation than a dream.
Such aspirations now are mere memories, rendered obsolete on Saturday night by a USC Trojans outfit with a wunderkind quarterback and a defense more capable than any the Huskies had faced in their first nine games.
So the surging Trojans shrugged off a sellout crowd at Husky Stadium, scoffed at Washington’s national-championship hopes and won, 26-13, to hand the No. 4-ranked Huskies their first loss of the season and muddy Washington’s hopes of inclusion in the College Football Playoff.
At 9-1 and 6-1 in Pac-12 play, the Huskies’ primary goal now must be simply winning the Pac-12 North, which they can do by winning their final two games, at home against Arizona State and at Washington State in the Apple Cup.
But they will likely have to do it without one of their best players. UW linebacker Azeem Victor, the team’s leading tackler and an all-conference candidate, sustained what appeared to be a serious injury to his right leg while making a tackle in the second quarter.
He left the field on a trainer’s cart, an air cast supporting his right leg, his right fist raised to acknowledge a concerned crowd of 72,364.
Of course, they were already worried. The score was tied 3-3 at the time of Victor’s injury, and Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold capped that drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darreus Rogers to give UW its first deficit in a home game this season.
The Trojans (7-3, 5-2 in Pac-12) scored again just before halftime, tailback Ronald Jones running in for a 5-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 81-yard drive highlighted by three Darnold completions that netted 21 or more yards.
Darnold, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman, was a problem all night. He found receivers running open through UW’s typically stout defense, taking advantage of a Huskies pass rush still missing stud linebacker Joe Mathis.
When he was pressured, Darnold dodged and darted to create throwing lanes, and he finished with 287 yards on 23-of-33 passing.
But he did give the Huskies a chance to get back in this one. It was after UW scored its first touchdown, when star receiver John Ross juked star USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson out of his shoes, causing Jackson to fall down as Ross sprinted up the left sideline by himself. UW quarterback Jake Browning hit him in stride for a 70-yard touchdown, trimming USC’s lead to 17-13 with 8:23 left in the third quarter.
Two plays later, Darnold looked for Rogers on a slant route, but Rogers fell down and UW safety Taylor Rapp intercepted the pass at USC’s 33-yard line. It appeared to be an important momentum shift. But the Huskies stalled after moving the ball to USC’s 19-yard line, and Cameron Van Winkle’s 38-yard field-goal try was blocked.
That was the opening USC needed to again take a two-score lead, this time on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe to give the Trojans a 24-13 lead.
Meanwhile, Browning and UW’s offense failed to recreate the masterful efficiency that defined UW’s unbeaten start. Browning, the national leader in passing efficiency, was harassed and pressured all night, and finished 17-of-36 passing for 259 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions — both by Jackson — the second coming late in the fourth quarter and serving as the Huskies’ death knell.
Sophomore tailback Myles Gaskin eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, but finished with only 51 yards on 15 carries. USC’s defensive front was physical and athletic, sacking Browning three times and holding UW to a season-low 17 total yards rushing.
UW got off to a somewhat promising start. The Huskies drove to USC’s 43-yard line after two plays on the game’s opening possession, but had to punt after a failed reverse to Ross and an incompletion.
They used 10 plays to drive 45 yards to USC’s 26-yard line on their second possession, but had to settle for a 43-yard Van Winkle field goal.
In between, Darnold threw his fifth interception of the season, a pass deflected by UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria and picked off by Rapp, the first interception of his career and the first of his two on Saturday night.
It didn’t matter. Darnold and the Trojans were simply better on this night, a nightmarish interruption of what had been a dream season for the Huskies.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Comments