Huskies claim Apple Cup with rout of Cougars, stay in playoff hunt

The stakes, the atmosphere, the history all suggested high drama here on Friday afternoon, the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars tangling at Martin Stadium in a bout that would send the winner to the Pac-12 championship game.
Then the game started. The destruction began. The intrigue mostly vanished.
And so the 5th-ranked Huskies are champions of the Pac-12 North, and the 23rd-ranked Cougars lay battered again at the feet of their most bitter rival.
This Apple Cup was no classic. Instead, the Huskies tied a school record for most points scored in a first quarter, led by four scores at halftime and won, 45-17, to seal their first division championship since the conference expanded to 12 teams in 2011.
Washington advances to next Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where it will face either Colorado or USC. If the Buffaloes beat Utah on Saturday, they will win the Pac-12 South. If not, the Huskies get a rematch against the Trojans, the only team to beat them this season.
UW (11-1, 8-1 in Pac-12) has now won four consecutive Apple Cup games and seven of the past eight. The Huskies reached the 11-victory mark for the first time since 2000.
They did it with a first-quarter onslaught keyed by several big pass plays. The first was a 50-yard throw by receiver Dante Pettis on a trick play to tight end Darrell Daniels, which set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Myles Gaskin.
A WSU (8-4, 7-2) fumble then set the Huskies up at the Cougars’ 46-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning capped that series with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pettis. Browning threw another 61-yard touchdown pass to Pettis, despite defensive pass interference, that gave UW a 21-3 lead.
After the Cougars kicked a field goal, UW scored its fourth touchdown in four possessions when Browning found John Ross in the end zone on a 6-yard fade route. They made it 35-10 when backup tailback Lavon Coleman rumbled for a 22-yard touchdown with 3:21 left in the second quarter.
WSU had chances to make this one more interesting. The Cougars drove to UW’s 9-yard line in the final seconds of the first half before quarterback Luke Falk threw an interception to UW linebacker DJ Beavers in the end zone.
The Huskies picked off Falk three times and recovered a fumble, while holding the Cougars to 334 yards of offense.
After WSU scored a third-quarter touchdown to cut the deficit to 35-17, the Cougars drove inside UW’s 5-yard line with a chance to make it a two-score game. But tailback Gerard Wicks was stuffed on a 4th-and-goal carry from the 1-yard line, and the Huskies followed with a 10-play, 98-yard touchdown drive capped by Coleman’s acrobatic, 15-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.
On a day when the Cougars successfully thwarted Gaskin, Coleman excelled. The fourth-year junior finished with 10 carries for 82 yards, including a pair of tough runs that helped extend the aforementioned 98-yard drive.
Browning finished 21-of-29 for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and now has 40 touchdown passes this season, third-most in a single season in Pac-12 history. With eight catches for 80 yards, Ross became the seventh receiver in UW history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single season.
