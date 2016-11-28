Looking at Washington’s playoff chances ahead of the Pac-12 championship game

2:04 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar recaps TCU loss, previews TCU again Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:39 Pete Carroll eventually cuts off questions about Seahawks' O-line

2:07 Civil war veteran James Powers will get a proper burial

1:42 Richard Sherman after Seahawks' loss at TB: "We gave them a couple"

1:50 2016 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays celebration

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:23 Demolition begins at Lacey ballpark

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port