Huskies men’s basketball gameday: UW at TCU

Huskies gameday
WASHINGTON (4-2) AT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (6-0)
4 p.m., Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
TV: Fox College Sports Pacific. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM
All-time series: The series is tied 1-1.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2016-17:
TCU
0 Jaylen Fisher, G (6-2, fr.): 10.5 ppg, 5.3 apg
1 Desmond Bane, G (6-5, fr.): 10.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg
34 Kenrich Williams, G (6-7, jr.): 9.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg
15 JD Miller, F (6-8, so.): 8.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
32 Karviar Shepherd, F (6-11, sr.): 8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, fr.): 23.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.5 rpg
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, so.): 14.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 12.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
10 Malik Dime, F (6-9, sr.): 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, so.): 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Scouting report: In an odd bit of scheduling, the Huskies will play two consecutive games against TCU. The first was a 93-80 UW loss on Friday in the championship of the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Huskies allowed TCU to shoot 52.6 percent from the field in that game, and coach Lorenzo Romar lamented afterward that UW allowed too many easy baskets off ball screens. … Alex Robinson came off the bench in that game to score 24 points for TCU, making 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Four other Horned Frogs players finished in double figures: Karviar Shepherd (15), Vlad Brodziansky (12), Kenrich Williams (11) and Jaylen Fisher (10). … Markelle Fultz again impressed against TCU, leading UW with 27 points, four assists and four rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, though he fouled out with seven minutes left in the game and played only 25 minutes total. … Both teams committed 18 turnovers. … Noah Dickerson , who came off the bench in UW’s first four games but has started the last two, had his first career double-double against TCU with 14 points and 10 rebounds. … This will be UW’s first true road game of the season. … TCU is off to a 6-0 start after being picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason coaches poll. In addition to beating UW, the Horned Frogs have victories over the University of Saint Thomas, Alabama State, Jacksonville State, Illinois State and UNLV. … TCU shoots 49.0 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range. … In the first ever meeting between the schools, the Huskies took a 92-67 victory in Seattle last season. The Horned Frogs wound up finishing 12-21 overall and in last place in the Big 12 standings with a 2-16 league mark.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
Huskies gameday
WASHINGTON (4-2) AT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (6-0)
4 p.m., Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
TV: Fox College Sports Pacific. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM
All-time series: The series is tied 1-1.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2016-17:
TCU
0 Jaylen Fisher, G (6-2, fr.): 10.5 ppg, 5.3 apg
1 Desmond Bane, G (6-5, fr.): 10.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg
34 Kenrich Williams, G (6-7, jr.): 9.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg
15 JD Miller, F (6-8, so.): 8.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg
32 Karviar Shepherd, F (6-11, sr.): 8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, fr.): 23.0 ppg, 6.7 apg, 5.5 rpg
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, so.): 14.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 12.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg
10 Malik Dime, F (6-9, sr.): 6.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, so.): 12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Scouting report: In an odd bit of scheduling, the Huskies will play two consecutive games against TCU. The first was a 93-80 UW loss on Friday in the championship of the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Huskies allowed TCU to shoot 52.6 percent from the field in that game, and coach Lorenzo Romar lamented afterward that UW allowed too many easy baskets off ball screens. … Alex Robinson came off the bench in that game to score 24 points for TCU, making 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Four other Horned Frogs players finished in double figures: Karviar Shepherd (15), Vlad Brodziansky (12), Kenrich Williams (11) and Jaylen Fisher (10). … Markelle Fultz again impressed against TCU, leading UW with 27 points, four assists and four rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, though he fouled out with seven minutes left in the game and played only 25 minutes total. … Both teams committed 18 turnovers. … Noah Dickerson , who came off the bench in UW’s first four games but has started the last two, had his first career double-double against TCU with 14 points and 10 rebounds. … This will be UW’s first true road game of the season. … TCU is off to a 6-0 start after being picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason coaches poll. In addition to beating UW, the Horned Frogs have victories over the University of Saint Thomas, Alabama State, Jacksonville State, Illinois State and UNLV. … TCU shoots 49.0 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range. … In the first ever meeting between the schools, the Huskies took a 92-67 victory in Seattle last season. The Horned Frogs wound up finishing 12-21 overall and in last place in the Big 12 standings with a 2-16 league mark.
Christian Caple: ccaple@thenewstribune.com
Comments