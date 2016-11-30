How Tacoma native Sefo Liufau helped lead Colorado to the Pac-12 title game

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University Pause

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

2:23 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer on Clint Dempsey's status, MLS Cup preparation

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

5:04 Timberline holds off Foss, 80-70, in nonleague opener

2:18 Richard Sherman thinks Earl Thomas may return for Seahawks

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

3:00 Michael Bennett back to being Michael Bennett after missing last 5 games

1:45 Thurston County election night party in Olympia