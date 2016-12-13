Peach Bowl CEO wants Huskies to ‘live, laugh and learn’ before playoff game in Atlanta

1:00 Tumwater Christmas Tree Lighting Festival 2016 Pause

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer

1:05 Olympia rush-hour traffic

0:58 Train backs away from Olympia protesters

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

2:21 Highlights: Capital heats up, holds off surge to top Peninsula, 69-65

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese