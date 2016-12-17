On Lorenzo Romar and UW hoops, Jen Cohen says ‘our focus is on the here and now’

There is no shortage of speculation regarding the future of Washington Huskies men’s basketball coach Lorenzo Romar. It’s on Twitter. It’s on message boards. It is, seemingly, the foremost topic of discussion any time UW basketball is mentioned.
Do not count UW athletic director Jen Cohen among that crowd. She doesn’t want to go there in mid-December with 20-plus games left on the schedule.
“I’m not going to talk about hypotheticals. I’m not going to speak to something that may or may not happen,” Cohen told The News Tribune on Wednesday. “Our focus is on the here and the now, and helping this program get better and improve and be where we want it to be.”
Where it is now – a 4-5 overall record entering Sunday’s 5 p.m. home game against Western Michigan – isn’t good enough, Cohen acknowledges. She knows Romar feels the same. UW hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2011, and has done little this season to suggest that drought might end.
If it doesn’t, it seems reasonable to wonder whether Romar might still be UW’s coach next season. It might not be an easy decision. Romar’s contract runs through the 2019-20 season, he would be due $3.2 million if the school fires him before March 31, and he just signed the highest-rated recruiting class in school history, a group that includes Michael Porter Jr., the No. 2 recruit in the 2017 class and the son of UW assistant Michael Porter Sr.
Cohen doesn’t want to speculate on such matters, saying “that’s not where our heads are right now.”
“Everybody associated with that program is busting their tails,” Cohen said. “Everybody is supporting them for this program to get better. Both Lorenzo and I are in agreement that the team isn’t achieving the results we want. That’s obvious.
“I think they have talent. I think they have the opportunity to gel together, which they haven’t done yet, and there’s a lot of basketball to be played. My perspective is, I’m giving them all the support I can, but we’re anxious to see how everything comes together.”
The Huskies are currently riding a four-game nonconference losing streak and are below .500 through the season’s first nine games for the first time in Romar’s 15-season UW tenure. They followed consecutive losses to TCU with an embarrassing blowout defeat at Gonzaga, then lost at home to Nevada last week. Their defense has been undisciplined and sloppy. They have lost two games, to Yale and Nevada, as a direct result of failing to keep teams off the offensive glass.
Sunday’s game against Western Michigan offers a greater likelihood of victory; the Broncos are 3-6 and reeling from the recent arrest of freshman guard Joevaiar Kennedy, who has been charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of a WMU student.
The Broncos are one of the worst defensive teams in the country, allowing opponents to shoot 49.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
But Romar has watched his team lose twice on their home floor to mid-major opponents this season, and correctly surmised that “we don’t have any room to pick and choose right now when we want to play at a top level.”
“We have told our team that the record does not reflect the type of team Western Michigan is,” Romar said. “They’re a better team than their record would show. … We’ve dropped consecutive games. We can’t afford to come out and just go through the motions. I don’t think that will happen.”
Romar remains optimistic that the Huskies can begin playing better defense and look more like the team he believes they can be.
His boss hopes so, too.
“They have talent on this team, so it’s a question of these kids kind of gelling together, as far as what I see when I watch them play,” Cohen said. “They have different people in different positions, a lot of new faces in those roles. It’s not an excuse at all. They need to click, and they need to come together. And I see enough talent for them to be able to do that.”
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Washington (4-5, 0-0 in Pac-12) vs. Western Michigan (3-6, 0-0 in MAC)
5 p.m. PT., Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 1000 AM, 97.7 FM
All-time series: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Projected starters
Statistics for 2016-17 unless otherwise noted
WESTERN MICHIGAN
10 Thomas Wilder, G (6-3, Jr.): 16.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg
1 Tucker Haymond, G (6-6, Sr.): 11.4 ppg, 4.2 apg, 4.0 rpg
23 Reggie Jones, G/F (6-6, Fr.): 7.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
35 Brandon Johnson, F (6-8, Fr.): 9.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg
42 Drake Lamont, C (6-10, Jr.): 9.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, Fr.): 22.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 6.1 apg
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, So.): 13.3 ppg, 2.2 apg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, So.): 10.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, So.): 11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, Fr.): 4.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Scouting report: Western Michigan has problems unrelated to basketball: redshirt freshman guard Joeviair Kennedy was charged earlier this week with armed robbery and murder in the shooting death of another WMU student. He has been suspended and his name is no longer listed on the team’s roster. … WMU was picked to finish fifth in the MAC’s Western division in a preseason media and coaches poll. The Broncos have won only three of their first nine games, with losses to Oakland, Villanova, UTEP, Boise State, UNC Wilmington and Cleveland State. They have defeated Marygrove College, Central Arkansas and James Madison. … KenPom.com ranks WMU 213th in the country, and Washington 97th. … The Broncos shoot 42.7 percent from the field and only 29.0 percent from 3-point range, though their most frequent perimeter shooter – leading scorer Thomas Wilder – has attempted only 32 3-pointers in nine games. He has made 46.9 percent of them. … WMU is one of the worst defensive teams in the country, allowing opponents to make 49.5 percent of their field-goal attempts. … WMU’s second-leading scorer, Tucker Haymond, is a native of Seattle and a Garfield High School alumnus.
