Huskies basketball gameday: Washington vs. Cal Poly

Huskies gameday
WASHINGTON (5-5) VS. CAL POLY (5-6)
Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: Washington leads, 1-0.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2016-17:
CAL POLY
3 Donavan Fields, G (5-10, so.): 8.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg.
10 Ridge Shipley, G (6-0, sr.): 7.5 ppg, 2.9 apg.
13 Kyle Toth, G (6-2, sr.): 11.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg.
21 Luke Meikle, F (6-9, jr.): 8.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg.
30 Hank Hollingsworth, F (6-10, R-fr.): 1.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, fr.): 23.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 6.5 apg.
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, so.): 13.5 ppg, 2.1 apg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 10.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, so.): 11.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, fr.): 4.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg.
Scouting report: Cal Poly was picked to finish last in the Big West preseason media poll this season after finishing 10-20 overall and 4-12 in conference play last season. The Mustangs finished one game ahead of Cal-State Fullerton for last place. … Cal Poly has thus far defeated Division II opponent Cal-State Dominguez Hills and NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) member Bethesda, plus D-1 opponents Northern Illinois, Texas-San Antonio and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. The Mustangs have played two Pac-12 teams — Arizona State and California — and lost those games by 22 and 26 points, respectively. They have also lost to Pepperdine, Elon, Illinois-Chicago and Fresno State. … Cal Poly’s second-leading scorer, Victor Joseph, has not started a game this season. He averages 11.7 points per game and shoots 43.6 percent from 3-point range. The Mustangs make 37.9 percent of their 3-pointers as a team, and shoot 41.5 percent from the field. They allow opponents to shoot 46.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from 3-point range. … Cal Poly, on average, has been outrebounded by nearly five rebounds per game. … The Mustangs are without one of their best players, forward Josh Martin, for the rest of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot. Martin, a Seattle native and alumnus of Bothell High School, started the team’s first five games and averaged 10.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, tops on the team. … Cal Poly is coached by Joe Callero, who is in his eighth season at the school after he spent eight years coaching Seattle University. He also coached at University of Puget Sound from 1999-01. Callero is 105-125 at Cal Poly. … Luke Meikle, a forward who has started eight of Cal Poly’s 11 games this season, played at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma before attending Gonzaga for one season and later transferring.
