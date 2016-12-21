Huskies basketball gameday: Washington vs. Seattle University

Washington (6-5) at Seattle University (7-5)
7 p.m. Thursday, KeyArena, Seattle
TV: WAC Digital Network (online only). Radio: 1000 AM, 97.7 FM.
All-time series: Washington leads, 27-4.
Projected starters
Statistics for 2016-17
SEATTLE U
0 Brendan Westerndorf, G (6-5, RSr.): 14.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
1 Morgan Means, G (6-0, Fr.): 8.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
21 William Powell, F (6-6, Sr.): 10.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg
13 Manny Chibuogwu, F (6-7, RSr.): 5.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
41 Aaron Menzies, C (7-3, RSo.): 13.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
WASHINGTON
20 Markelle Fultz, G (6-4, Fr.): 22.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 6.4 apg
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, So.): 14.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, So.): 10.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, So.): 11.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg
10 Malik Dime, F (6-9, Sr.): 5.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Scouting report: Picked to finish fifth in the WAC in the league’s preseason coaches poll, Seattle U lost five of its first eight games before assembling its current four-game winning streak. Those victories came against NAIA-member Great Falls, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Mississippi Valley State and Southern Utah. The Redhawks have played one Pac-12 team, losing 67-55 at Colorado in their second game of the season. … SU is coached by former UW assistant Cameron Dollar, who is in his eighth season and has compiled a record of 101-126. Seattle U finished last season with a 15-17 record, finished fourth in the WAC and lost to Vermont in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. … Brendan Westendorf, a senior guard from Auburn, was a first-team All-WAC preseason selection and leads the Redhawks in scoring and assists. He shoots 97.3 percent from the free-throw line, having missed once (36 for 37) this season. … Aaron Menzies, at 7-foot-3, could give the Huskies problems inside. He is Seattle U’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, though he averages only 23.1 minutes per game. … Matej Kavas and Morgan Means each shoot 40 percent or better from 3-point range, but Seattle U makes only 31.8 percent of its 3-point attempts as a team. Westerndorf leads the team with 88 3-point attempts, but has made 27.3 percent of them. Reserve guard Zachary Moore, a sophomore from Bellevue, has made 35.0 percent of his 80 3-point attempts. … The Redhawks shoot 42.2 percent from the field, and KenPom ranks them 327th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. … UW has won 11 consecutive games against Seattle U, including eight since the series was renewed in March 2009. Seattle’s last victory over the Huskies came on Nov. 28, 1978. The Huskies won last year’s game, 79-68, at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.
