UW football notebook: Turnovers give Huskies no chance

Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) returns and interception for a touchdown against Washington on Saturday in the Peach Bowl. Alabama defeated Washington, 24-7.
John Bazemore
The Associated Press
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) celebrates his touchdown run with teammates Calvin Ridley (left) and Cam Robinson Washduring the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough stands on the stage after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) breaks away for a touchdown run during the fourth quarter against Washington in the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal at the Georgia Dome on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Confetti and fireworks fill the Georgia Dome as Nick Saban and his Alabama team celebrate a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama head coach Nick Saban celebrates on stage after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison tackles Washington quarterback Jake Browning on a quarterback keeper during the second quarter quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Washington offensive lineman Trey Adams (72) watches play on the bench during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
David Goldman
AP Photo
El quarterback Jalen Hurts (2), de Alabama, sale de la bolsa de protección ante Washington durante la primera mitad del Peach Bowl, una de las semifinales del fútbol americano colegial, el sábado 31 de diciembre de 2016, en Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Foto
Jugadores de Alabama festejan tras su victoria en el Peach Bowl sobre Washington, el sábado 31 de diciembre de 2016, en Atlanta. Alabama ganó 24-7 y avanzó al partido por el campeonato nacional de fútbol americano colegial, a desarrollarse el 9 de enero.
David Goldman
AP Foto
Confetti fills the Georgia Dome as Alabama celebrates a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama wide receiver T.J. Simmons celebrates with fans after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama 24-7.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) walks off the field after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, speaks with Washington head coach Chris Petersen after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington quarterback Jake Browning, third from right, watches play from the bench during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) picks off a pass intended for Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) against Washington after an interception during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama linebacker Tim Williams (56) sacks Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) looks back as he runs for a touchdown against Washington defensive back Kevin King (20) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after Alabama fumbled the ball against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama recovered the fumble.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) and Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) work to recover a fumbled ball against Alabama during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) runs the ball against Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) en route to a touchdown during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough dives past Washington defenders for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) runs after recovering a fumble as Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller (12) defends during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) tackles Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson (92) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson, right, celebrates the touchdown of Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) makes a catch for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) is sacked by Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington players leave the field after warming up for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington defensive back Jojo McIntosh (14) celebrates his sack of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington defensive back Budda Baker (32) attempts an interception as Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart (13) looks on during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. No Interception was had.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
A Washington fan watches the field before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
An Alabama fan watches the field before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Skip Martin
AP Photo
Washington offensive lineman Andrew Kirkland entered the Georgia Dome before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Washington head coach Chris Petersen gets five from fans during the team walk through Fan Fest to the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Alabama at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Washington head coach Chris Petersen, right, shakes hands with a fan during the team walk through Fan Fest to the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Alabama at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Curtis Compton
Top-ranked Alabama relied on a stifling defense and the bruising runs of Bo Scarbrough to wear down the Huskies for a 24-7 victory Saturday in the Peach Bowl semifinal game
Christian Caple
ccaple@thenewstribune.com
